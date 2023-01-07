Mary poured a large amount of expensive perfume on Jesus’ feet and washed His feet with her hair. She was criticized by some but exalted by the ONE — Jesus.

There is a place for a radical expression of love that just doesn’t make sense to anyone else. In marriage, we often don’t go the extra mile to show how special our husband or wife is to us.

At Grace Marriage, we provide a framework to help a couple manage life and protect and grow their marriage. If you’d like to grow in your marriage and be closer than ever before, come join us at gracemarriage.com.

