Insect pests not only find our gardens as a place to shelter, they find items in the kitchen and pantry as well. The kitchen has the three requirements for insect pests to thrive which are food, water, and places to hide.
With insect pests in the pantry, one or more stored food products are infested. Without finding and removing the item, the insects may spread to other stored food items.
In addition, insect pests hitchhike into the home on plant material used as fall and holiday decorations. Dr. Ric Bessin, University of Kentucky Extension Entomologist, describes the pests, explains where they like to hide, and how to avoid them.
A common pantry pest is the Indian meal moth. The adult moth is 0.5 inch long with pale gray and coppery brown front wings. The larval stage is a dirty white to pink caterpillar that is found crawling away from infested products to find a place to transform into an adult. The caterpillars can be found feeding on the surface of the product. They also produce silk webbing throughout the food source.
Other insect pests include several species of flour and grain beetles that infest dried grain products, dog food, and bird feed. From this group of beetles, the two commonly found are the cigarette and drugstore beetles, which infest almost any household food, spice, and leather articles.
Cigarette beetle is commonly found in dried dog food and paprika. While the drugstore beetle is frequently found in bread, flour, meal, breakfast foods, and spices like red pepper.
Drugstore beetles may be found in other areas in the home infesting wools, books, and museum items. The adult of both of these beetles fly and are attracted to light. The drugstore beetle is able to penetrate some types of packaging materials.
In responding to an infestation, determine which foods in the cabinet or pantry are likely to become infested. Packages that are open or partially used containing nuts, dried fruit, seeds, and grains are most likely the products.
Early signs of infestation are small beetles crawling across the counter or shelf, or a small moth flying around in the kitchen or in the cupboard. With developing infestations, larvae may be found on countertops or walls in search of places to pupate.
Upon finding the insects, identify every product that has been colonized and throw them out. This includes every food item that is not stored in cans, jars, and sealable plastic containers, as well as pet and bird foods.
Then check products in store-bought packaging such as cardboard, thin plastic containers, and other non-pest-proof packaging. Next, clean shelves and counters thoroughly, along with the cracks and crevices where food collects.
Check under cans and other items and remove the pests. Doing a thorough job saves having to repeat the process. Make sure that spills are cleaned up quickly.
Preventing new infestations is achieved by excluding the pests. Place individual stored food items into storage containers that are sealable to keep them out. This way, if an item is infested, they will not spread to other food items.
Tight-fitting lids on glass and plastic containers keep the pests out. Also, proper storage and good sanitation practices are long-term practices to keep them out.
Insects that can be pests of houseplants or become a nuisance may be brought inside on plant material used as decorations for fall and holidays. For example, greenery may be a source of aphids, mites, caterpillars, scale, whiteflies, and spiders.
Carefully inspect the plant material before brought inside. Start by looking at the leaves for signs of holes, indicating a chewing insect such as caterpillars. Flip the leaves over and watch for whiteflies, aphids, and spider mites. Examine the stems for scale insects.
Finally, watch for honeydew and sooty mold on the leaves. These areas will be sticky to the touch. These signs usually indicate an active infestation of insect pests with piercing and sucking mouthparts. Avoid using these materials to minimize hitchhikers getting into the home.
Ornamental corn and corn shock displays are of low risk outdoors, however, indoors they may bring pests inside that could cause problems with pests in the pantry.
Angumois grain moth and some grain beetles infest the corn in the field before harvest. Inspect the ears of corn carefully for signs of pests, such as holes in the kernels, before bringing them inside. After the holiday season, it is best to throw away these decorations instead of keeping them for the next year. They serve as a food source for grain pests and rodents while in storage.
For more information on insect pests in the pantry and kitchen, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tips
Succulents are popular plants. Many succulents are not cold-hardy here. The plants from the genus Sempervivum, common name of hens-and-chicks, and sedums are usually hardy outdoors. Otherwise, to be safe, treat the succulents as houseplants during the winter.
For help with identifying pantry pests, place beetles in a container with white vinegar and bring them to the office. Moths should be placed in a container without the vinegar.
Upcoming Event
The Green River Area Extension Master Gardener Association is co-sponsoring a presentation with the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service on Nov. 10 at 1 p.m. The program includes information about native plants for the birds by Sharon Sorenson. Registration is required for both in-person and virtual attendance by calling 270-685-8480. In-person seating is limited.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer, PhD, is the horticulture extension agent with the Daviess County Extension Office. She can be reached by calling 270-685-8480.
