GAVIN ROBERTS

Gavin Roberts stands outside the front of his Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance Co. on Monday at 2645 Frederica St.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Insurance isn’t a job or a career, Gavin Roberts says, “It’s a way of life.”

Calls can come at any time, day or night, from clients who have suddenly suffered a loss, he said.

klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.