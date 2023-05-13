Insurance isn’t a job or a career, Gavin Roberts says, “It’s a way of life.”
Calls can come at any time, day or night, from clients who have suddenly suffered a loss, he said.
Roberts is agency manager of Gavin Roberts Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, 2645 Frederica St.
And insurance has been a way of life for him and his family since 2001.
Roberts graduated from Western Kentucky University in 1999 with a degree in agriculture economics.
“My Dad’s college roommate was a manager with State Farm Insurance,” he said. “He offered me a job as a claims adjuster. I did that for a year, but that just wasn’t my personality. So, I quit and did something else for a year.”
But in March 2001, Roberts returned to insurance, joining Dan Turley’s Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance agency.
In 2008, he became an agency manager.
And in December 2009, he opened his current office across from Wesleyan Park Plaza.
Business is growing, Roberts said.
He has two agents working with him now and is in process of hiring two more.
There are five staff members and another will be coming onboard soon.
“We pride ourselves on service,” Roberts said. “My wife, Molly, works with me. It’s a family business.”
Kentucky Farm Bureau started selling insurance in 1943 because farmers were having problems getting insurance coverage, he said.
Not long after that, Roberts said, the company started insuring non-farm families as well.
Today, the state agency says it is the largest property and casualty insurer based in Kentucky and insures 65% of the 75,966 farms in Kentucky.
But Roberts said farms are roughly 20% of his business.
“Eighty years ago, we insured mules,” he said. “Today, it’s $600,000 pieces of equipment.”
Today, the agency handles all types of insurance and recently added motorcycles to the list.
But Roberts said, “Life insurance is the most impactful insurance we sell. You can’t replace the life, but you can replace the earnings.”
To be insured by Kentucky Farm Bureau Insurance, people have to belong to Kentucky Farm Bureau.
That costs $26 a year, Roberts said.
But benefits include discounts on rental cars, Dell computers and Sherwin-Williams paint, along with $500 off on certain Ford products.
Roberts said when he hires someone, “I look for someone who is committed to serving others. There are long hours. You’ve got to have drive and the ability to stay put.
“Our customer loyalty is tremendous. We have a 94% retention rate. We offer annual reviews of insurance. Inflation has really driven up the costs of construction and the prices of cars and trucks. One client recently bought an electric truck for more than $100,000.”
He said, “We’re very service-oriented. I’m the chair of the hospital board. I look for people who want to become involved in the community.”
