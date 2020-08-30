Risk to personal health and financial stability are encountered daily in farming.
Lauren Omer Turley, extension farm management specialist for the Kentucky Farm Business Management Ohio Valley Association, prepared the following discussion regarding the use of insurance as a risk management investment for farm businesses.
Insurance can be used to protect the business, supplement land transition and estate plans, and aid in financial planning. With the various types of insurance, it is possible to protect crops, buildings, vehicles, equipment, families and employees.
Crop insurance is an option to manage the risk of production loss. Some policies combine yield and price protection to guard against potential loss in revenue. Supplements such as wind/hail, price-flex, and revenue boost can also be purchased to add additional coverage. It is important to look at the options available and optimize coverage for your operation.
It can be very beneficial to separate high-risk acreage into a different entity. Crop insurance helps ensure that future yields stay in line with past yields by using Actual Production History (APH). Through the federal support of crop insurance, it remains an affordable option for farmers.
Umbrella insurance is a way to add another level of protection above the basic coverage on vehicles, buildings, equipment, and property. These policies provide high limits of liability to protect against a catastrophic liability loss.
The umbrella policy provides coverage that stacks on top of the primary liability coverage provided by the farm owners and auto policies. This policy covers bodily injury, property damage, and personal injury. Umbrella insurance provides coverage when farm owners or auto policies reach their limits.
In addition to paying for damage caused by an accident, an umbrella policy can help protect your assets and future earnings by providing additional liability coverage.
A sufficient umbrella policy depends on the net worth and type of assets in the operation. It is important to look at your financials, your other insurance policies, and the risks you face to determine the appropriate amount of umbrella coverage to purchase.
It is difficult to hire and keep employees on a farm. Providing benefit health and worker compensation insurance is an incentive that serves the business as a risk management tool by being able to recruit and employ talented people.
Worker compensation insurance covers medical expenses and a portion of lost wages for employees who become injured or ill on the job. Coverage also includes employee rehab and death benefits. Worker compensation provides coverage regardless of fault. There is no need to prove liability if proven that they were injured in the course of their employment by the insured.
It is important to understand the numbers, financial and tax, to help manage risk on the farm. The self-employed farmer is actually an employee of the farm. Tax planning is important to make sure individuals are paying the minimal level of self-employment tax for disability purposes. It is apparent that health insurance, short-term disability, and long-term care may play just as important a role as life insurance. Farmers do not want to have to sell assets to fund long-term care.
In succession planning, life insurance plays an important role, but it is not the only answer. Life insurance can be expensive in some cases so other solutions may be an entity restructure or gifting strategies for tax planning.
It is prudent to provide for spouses and children because accidents can happen in farming. A life insurance policy for the child who is set to take over the farm would be a good option and should be affordable if bought early on.
Buy/sell agreements are important to partnerships and life insurance may be part of that to fund the agreement. However, they should be reviewed annually, specifically the value of the operation versus the value of the life insurance policies. It would be advised to get someone to review life insurance policies who doesn’t sell life insurance so you can receive an unbiased opinion of the best options.
There are many ways to manage risk. Insurance is just one tool that is an annual cost but provides if there is an accident. Keep aware of the numbers and be the progressive manager that empowers themselves with knowledge and keeps headed in the right direction.
If you have questions or would like an unbiased opinion, the Kentucky Farm Business Management specialists are happy to assist.
