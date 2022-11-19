Pull into the parking lot at The Christmas Store at Integrity, 1100 Burlew Blvd., and a giant polar bear will greet you.
Walk through the doors and you’ll be overwhelmed by scores of colorfully decorated artificial Christmas trees — and a lot more.
Christopher Thompson, one of the owners, says the more than 8,000 square feet of Christmas decorations makes this the largest Christmas store in town.
But Rachel Mann, manager of inventory and merchandise, says, “There are still people in town who haven’t heard about us.”
In March 2002, Thompson’s parents, Mark and Charlotte Thompson, bought the Yarden Center, which had been in Owensboro since October 1964, and changed the name to Integrity Nursery & Outdoor Living.
“The Yarden Center had a Christmas store, so we kept it,” Christopher Thompson said. “It’s really grown since then. We want to do it big.”
He hasn’t counted the number of artificial trees in the massive showroom.
But there are 75 varieties.
There are no living trees though.
“We tried that, but it didn’t work,” Thompson said.
Mann said, “We start working on it in the summer and open on Labor Day.”
“We’re a decorating store,” she said. “We have designer ribbon, ornaments, Santa, elves, gifts, pillows, stockings.”
They turn on the recorded Christmas music on Nov. 1.
Do they ever get sick of some of the songs?
“I love Christmas music,” Thompson said. “I never get tired of it. There are a lot of songs on our playlist.”
A lot of garden centers turn to Christmas decorations in the late fall, when sales of plants and patio furniture drop off, he said.
“We get people from all over the Tri-State,” Thompson said. “At least once a day, someone comes in from out of town and says, ‘I wish we had something like this back home.’ ”
He said November is the store’s biggest month as people begin decorating their homes for Christmas.
When Christmas is over, Thompson and Mann go to Atlanta and other markets to see what’s new for next year.
On March 1, the store becomes a garden center again to get ready for spring planting and the sale of patio furniture.
The store has 10 employees, or maybe elves, depending on your point of view.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.