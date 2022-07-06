Burns Elementary School and Country Heights Elementary School, both part of Daviess County Public Schools, were named Family Friendly Certified by the Kentucky Collaborative for Families and Schools and the Kentucky Department of Education.
The two schools are part of the first five in the state to receive the certification.
The Family Friendly program launched March 1 with the goal is to have 50 certified schools by November, according to Brooke Gill, senior director of practice and policy for the Prichard Committee.
The Prichard Committee is the organization overseeing the Family Friendly certifications but the funding comes through the U.S. Department of Education. Kentucky is one of 13 states in the fourth year of the grant cycle that the funding comes from. The Family Friendly program is a new product of the grant.
There are two different Family Friendly sects within the program: Family Friendly Schools and the Family Friendly Certified.
Family Friendly Schools consist of 60 schools chosen from regional partners and an advisory council. Eleven schools in Daviess County are in the learning network for Family Friendly Schools. These institutions have proven they want to improve their practices.
Family Friendly Certified schools go “a step further” than the Family Friendly Schools. There is a five-step process in which the schools must complete all steps. They have to receive a level three score on the self-assessment which is curated of two family members, two teachers and the school principal, at minimum. All group members must agree that the school is at a level three.
“Schools achieving Family Friendly status have demonstrated a commitment to embracing families as equal partners in student education,” said Brigitte Blom, president and CEO of the Prichard Committee for Academic Excellence. “Burns Elementary and Country Heights Elementary are bright spots in the commonwealth. They have built the capacity of school leadership to understand and implement more effective family engagement best practices.”
BES was highlighted for implementing home visits as part of the relationship-building process.
During judging, it was noted that, “The equity component of two-way communication allows students to have a voice. They can choose a trusted adult to improve communication between school and home, giving students a sense of empowerment and (strengthening) partnerships with their schools.”
Principal Heather Newman said the school used to do more regular home visits before the COVID-19 pandemic and the preschool made more frequent visits.
Staff members at BES participated in a book study focused on building parent relationships. The book “Beyond the Bake Sale: The Essential Guide to Family/School Partnerships” was at the center of the study.
“It has brought more awareness into the schools,” Newman said. “We are excited and honored to have this recognition and hope it shows the community that we are committed to every child’s success.”
Newman said bringing awareness to the fact family and school connections are important and they are intentional with the work they do.
Interventionist Larkin Wetzel Gray and family resource coordinator Laura Whitehouse were the ones who worked heavily with the application for BES. The two met weekly to discuss what to accomplish in order to receive the certification.
“One of the ways we were able to reach out to families was with a family movie night,” Whitehouse said. “We wanted to be more intentional with making it a more relaxed environment.”
Whitehouse said they have been aiming to be more intentional with the activities they provide students and their families.
One way is changing “Daddy-Daughter Dances” to include different family members and changing the verbiage of the name of the dance. Whitehouse said a reason for this is because not everyone has the standard nuclear family.
“We want children to feel like they can be comfortable in the schools,” she said.
Gray said she and Whitehouse began working on the application for the certification during November of 2021 and submitted it in March.
CHES used the books “Wonder” and “We’re All Wonders” to “introduce concepts that hold real-life values: kindness, resilience and the importance of family.”
Principal Stacy Harper said the school purchases books for all of the students to read and take home with them.
“It was very powerful,” she said. “The students opened their box with their teacher and families were given the opportunity to read with their child at home. Students would take their books back and forth between their homes and school. It was an activity families could do at home.”
Harper said they also hosted a family movie night where students, families and staff watched the movie based on the book the students received.
“It was a great opportunity for students to really get the message of the book which was ‘we are all different, we are all special and we are all unique,’ ” Harper said. “It became a common message and talking point for all the children.”
The school also implemented the “Golden Fork” program, which was developed out of an idea that students had to showcase and reward positive behaviors. The word for the last school year for CHES was “empowerment.”
“We want to empower the students to make things better in different aspects of life,” Harper said. “We wanted this word to be something they had ownership of. One thing they did at school was trying to focus on celebrations, and one student had an idea of the ‘golden fork,’ which would celebrate students showing leadership in the lunchroom.”
Harper said she is hoping this certification shows that the school values families and their partnerships, and she is thrilled about future opportunities.
“Students are excited,” she said. “They see the great things happening in the classroom. They are combining their home life with their school life and the students have seen those connections. They’re making the connection that learning isn’t something that only happens in the classroom and they’re taking that message and spreading it. The students feel empowered and confident.”
Harper said CHES worked on the certification application all school year before submitting it in May.
Gill said Daviess County was a district that was already prioritizing family engagement within the schools.
“We learned a lot from Daviess County,” she said. “We want to see everyone working together. It’s about changing the way we think about each other and what everybody has to bring to the table.”
Gill said the Family Friendly certification is supposed to be a way to rebuild trust within communities with schools and to change the energy in schools.
“We want to make sure (the schools) are not working with families that would have been engaged otherwise,” she said.
The application process was dependent on what activities and programs were already implemented within the schools that could be considered Family Friendly.
Gill said schools starting from the ground up could take one year to submit an application.
BES and CHES created teams consisting of families, classroom teachers and the principal of the school.
The team used a self-assessment tool to evaluate what the school was doing well, areas in which there is room for improving relationships with families and ways in which schools develop and implement new practices to improve their Family Friendly score.
The application window for 2022 to apply to become a Family Friendly school closes on Nov. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.