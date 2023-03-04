There have been no changes to UK’s recommendation for irrigated corn fertility for a long time, but that doesn’t mean research is not annually conducted to confirm our recommendations are not inadequate.

Specifically, a great deal of research has been conducted in recent years pertaining to new nitrogen sources and studies advancing the use of new nitrogen placement and timing. Last year, Dr. John Grove partnered with Cam Kenimer of the UK Corn Yield testing program to conduct basic irrigated corn nutrition research on the farm of Jason and Richard Strode at Scuffletown, in conjunction with the UK Corn Yield test location. Their goal was to determine if the baseline UK fertility recommendations for irrigated corn are adequate.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.