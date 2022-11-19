Have you ever been just completely worn out? Not sure how you’re going to continue on during the day? We’ve all been there. Sometimes, certain seasons of life are just hard. There’s no other way to put it. It just flat out stinks.
Sometimes we need a perspective change.
Sometimes we just need a little encouragement to get us through.
Sometimes we need a miracle to take place.
Sometimes we just need a little laughter in our day to bring joy into our life.
I don’t know who’s going to read this article or what’s going on in your life, but I want to encourage you, there is hope for tomorrow and mercy for today. If Christ rose from the dead, and He did, then we can have joy in the midst of the chaos.
In the season of life I find myself, it feels rather overwhelming at times. I am understanding more and more what it’s like to live in the joy of the Lord … living with joy in your heart, because of a trust in your Lord. There is a trust that He will provide new mercies every day. Maybe it’s a beautiful sunrise in the morning or a relaxing sunset at night. I am learning to find Him in either, and also in the in between.
When we ask someone the question, “How are you?” Do we truly want to know? Or are we simply exchanging pleasantries? Do we take the time to listen? Would we make the time to stop and truly listen, leaning into the conversation, pressing into their pain, if they gave us a raw, honest answer?
If someone asks me ”How are you doing?” I often say, “I’m doing better than I deserve.” Sometimes I elaborate, sometimes I do not. But, it’s the truth. I do not deserve the blessings in my life. I do not deserve the salvation that my Lord has bought for me by His blood. Yes, life is challenging. Ministry is both rewarding and exhausting. But God is faithful.
His Word encourages us in Lamentations 3:22-24. Jeremiah wrote those words at a very trying time in his own life. They are a comfort to me every time I read them.
“Because of the Lord’s faithful love we do not perish, for His mercies never end. They are new every morning; Great Is Your Faithfulness! I say, the Lord is my portion, therefore, I will put my hope in Him.”
You may be wondering right about now what joy, mercy and hope have to do with hot dogs? Stay with me. I am making a point.
Sometimes the Lord blesses us with little moments throughout the day, to brighten our mood and graze us with a touch of that beautiful sunshine that rises and sets at His command. He is God Almighty, yet, He delights in connecting with us in unexpected, sometimes funny ways.
Several weeks ago, I went to the grocery store to grab a few necessities. It would be a quick trip, in and out. The day was going well, but I still had most of it left, and lots to do. I turned the corner and a random stranger approached me. He asked if I might answer a question for him. “Sure,” I said, hoping it wouldn’t take long and mentally ticking off the items I still needed to buy.
“Is a hot dog a sandwich?”
“What?!” I thought. It took me a split second to recover and forget about my list. I gave him a squinty-eyed, quizzical look. This guy was serious. He really wanted an answer. I began to ponder it.
Now, you have to understand me and my personality to know why I appreciated this entire situation. It was just enough random and strange, mixed with sprinkles of distraction and spontaneity. I appreciate that side of life.
Before I could get my answer out, he insisted, “No middle of the road answers, it either is or it isn’t.”
I thought briefly about delivering some clever and elaborate response. Then I simply answered. “Technically, yes. But I would never call it that.”
He looked at me a bit surprised, “I wasn’t expecting that.”
We exchanged ideas for a moment, and then I shook his hand, told him to have a great day, and God bless. Little moments like that make the ADD, extrovert in me want to laugh. They help me not to take myself, or life, too seriously.
At this point, you may still be wondering, What is the take-away here? Is it whether a hot dog is a sandwich? While that may be one of life’s bigger questions, it is not the point here.
The point is this. Take time to breathe. Take time to watch the sun rise. Be extravagant with your love for others by giving them the gift of your time. Remember, it’s often the little things that count because the little things tend not to stay little things. A little compassion can create big change. A little mercy goes a long way. A little hope saves lives.
I challenge you dear reader, be an agent of grace for your King in the lives of others.
Smile at someone, make eye contact and acknowledge their presence.
Hold the door open.
Say “yes ma’am” and “Yes sir.”
Show appreciation.
Have that awkward conversation and tell someone about the Hope that dwells inside you.
Simply put, be the hands and feet of Jesus, in word and in deed.
And maybe ask a random stranger if they think a hot dog is a sandwich or not? You might just make their day. At the very least, you’ll make them smile.
Logan Lake is a member of Fireside Ministries Board of Directors and the children’s pastor at Eaton Memorial Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.