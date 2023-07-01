1 Corinthians Ch. 10:1-10
Is freedom really free? Freedom means the quality or state of being free, such as the absence of necessity, coercion or constraint, the liberation from slavery or restraint or from the power of another: independence, the quality or state of being exempt or released usually from something onerous, unrestricted use.
Freedom is embraced as one of the founding pillars of our country. The change that shifted American sentiment toward independence from British rule was influenced greatly by Thomas Paine and his published pamphlet, “Common Sense,” in January 1776. It argued that we had an opportunity to change history by harnessing the power to self-govern and be free.
The forefathers of this country voted in favor of independence from Great Britain at the Continental Congress on July 2, 1776. Over the course of two days, delegates from the 13 colonies adopted the Declaration of Independence and from 1776 to the present day, July 4th has been celebrated as the birthday of American Independence. This ideal of freedom and independence was solidified through our Constitution. The Constitution was imperfect from the start because it was written by imperfect men. They celebrated and fought for a freedom that didn’t apply to all of humanity. Through time and struggle, the ideal of freedom becomes more evident for us all. But freedom comes with a price.
In our scripture of text, Corinth was the New York City of ancient Greece. Whatever you wanted, Corinth had it. Anyone who was important had been there and partied in its streets. Corinth had the temple of Aphrodite — the Greek goddess of love, pleasure and procreation. The Corinthians could offer up a sacrifice to this false god and then stick around for a while to engage in activity with the temple prostitutes — all in the name of religion. The Corinthian believers had grown up in this kind of environment and they had gotten used to it. And the sins of society had crept into the church!
The sins of society are evident in today’s church as well. I believe this is one of the reasons church attendance of our younger generations has plummeted. The authenticity of true Christianity is not being shown to the world. The genuine love of God that sets us apart can’t be identified.
The church at Corinth had five sins in common with Old Testament Israel, and Paul outlines these five sins of Israel. They are lust, idolatry, fornication, tempting Christ and murmuring.
Israel is a picture of God’s people. And just as Israel was delivered from Egypt, as believers we are delivered from slavery to sin, the world and Satan. After Israel was set free from Egypt and after the church at Corinth was introduced to Christ, they continued to struggle with the same old sins of their flesh. As a country, after being set free from British rule, our blessings didn’t guarantee spiritual success.
After America was set free, we had to struggle with our sins. God was very patient with Israel, the church in Corinth, and God has been patient with America. Even though God brought them out of Egypt, some of them did not make God very happy! And even though God gave us our freedoms, God was not and is not happy! There are injustices and wrongs that we as a country must acknowledge and rectify. A true revival of cleansing is needed to bring the full benefit of promised blessings into fruition.
Even though Corinth had all of their religious activity, all of their past blessings — it still didn’t matter! They were carnal, and God was not pleased! As a result, they never made it to the Promised Land.
Remember, the Promised Land is not a picture of Heaven. It is a picture of the abundant Christian life — a life of victory and freedom! And many believers today are just like those carnal and disobedient Jews who died in the wilderness. Our country is often compared to that Promised Land described in the Bible. And just as Corinth had all of its religious activity and past blessings, so does America. And just like Corinth, we are carnal.
The Nation of Israel could have been victorious over their flesh if it wanted to, but it CHOSE to continue in its old sins! Israel was greatly blessed by God. But all the blessings on its people’s lives were marred by the five sins. None of us are above these sins. They can creep into our lives and cause any one of us to fall! Paul knew how easy it would be for the church at Corinth to go this way. He also knew that sometimes we think we are doing okay, when in reality, we are on the very edge of falling!
We have the ability to choose to harness the power of the Holy Spirit to change our individual lives and be free in Christ. Like those who founded our country so many years ago, God blessed us with freedom, and they chose to continue in their sins but God was patient. Now that we are in our Promised Land, we have to fight the giants that occupy the land. God is patient, and we were and still are under construction. We have the knowledge and understanding of our past to provide us an opportunity to make change for a better future.
We can go forth with the lessons of our past; building a better future with great promises:
God is faithful — He will never leave us to face temptation alone. He will never leave us defenseless.
God is powerful — He limits the intensity of the temptation so that we do not face more than we can handle!
God’s provision — Along with every temptation, God provides an escape door that we may flee to safety! Stand on the promises of God and build a better future for us all by fighting carnality with the power God has given us all to be FREE!
