The National Education Association and the National Parent Teacher Association both largely support setting a homework limit for out of school assignments to 10 minutes per grade level, which is a benchmark many local educators adhere to as well.
What that standard means is that a first-grade student should only have 10 minutes of work assigned after school, and likewise, third-graders should have 20, and a senior in high school could have up to two hours of work assigned at a time.
Like all things, the rise in technology, made more accessible to a greater extent due to the pandemic, has streamlined the way educators handle homework.
There has been a decrease in homework assigned in recent years, which can directly be equated to the stressors some students experience outside of school. A lot of educators also feel that “kids should be kids,” and can perform better in classrooms if they have adequate breaks.
Still, there are benefits to after-school lessons.
Jennifer Crume, Daviess County Public Schools director of secondary education, said homework allows students to practice skills taught and learned. It also allows them to complete classwork that was not finished during class time, for one reason or another.
“Homework is often necessary to fully practice the skills taught in an independent manner,” Crume said. “Teachers would probably have differing opinions on the necessity of homework as far as test preparation, depending on the subject area.”
She compares homework to athletic practice: a football player would not be very effective if he didn’t attend practices, learn the fundamentals, learn plays and practice those fundamental movements and plays repeatedly before trying them in a game.
“In instruction, it is also important to practice new learning in a formative environment before using those skills on a summative assessment,” she said.
Lesley Peveler, DCPS director of elementary schools, agreed with Crume, adding that benefits of homework are two fold: it encourages routines at home and communicates what’s being taught in schools, and it’s also an opportunity for practicing skills for mastery.
At the education level, she said, homework may look different and involve an activity that related to a project students are working on. That could be something like working on a family crest, or creating a diorama, or anything else connected to their curriculum, a module, or a theme.
While homework varies depending on what students are being taught, and at what grade level, one assignment in particular is always given and encouraged: reading.
Many teachers say students spending quality time with their family, reading or doing other inclusive activities, is one of the greatest influences to student success, Peveler said.
“Most teachers really encourage picking up a great book and spending time reading it together,” Peveler said. “Plus, it is enjoyable for both parties.”
Steve Bratcher, Owensboro Public Schools chief academic officer, said take-home lessons don’t look the same as they once did, especially for elementary-age students. When he worked as a principal and as a teacher, he would often give students reading assignments to complete with their family.
At the middle and high school levels, he said, typically homework is the work not completed during the school day.
He agreed that kids at all ages need time to be themselves, and that the added stress of homework may impede that.
He said educators are aware there are a lot of extenuating circumstances going on in students’ lives outside of school related to family, or work, or other stressors. Educators don’t want to add to that strife.
Children need time after school to run and play and do all of those things that help them be kids, he said.
He also said that sometimes there’s a concern as to who is actually completing the homework at home. Sometimes a parent or an older sibling could be doing the work for the students, so that defeats the whole purpose of the assignment.
Crume also said stress that students face outside of school has created an “educator awareness” in student social and emotional states.
According to a 2013 Stanford Graduate School of Education study published in the Journal of Experimental Education, more than half of students consider homework a primary source of stress. Students who participated in the study indicated that “spending too much time on homework meant (they) were not meeting their developmental needs or cultivating other critical life skills.”
In those cases, students were likely to drop those extra activities, not see their friends or family, and not pursue hobbies they enjoyed, the study said.
Crume said when a child’s emotional needs aren’t being met, “everything else in life is a struggle as well, including homework.”
“That is why we have seen a decrease in assignment homework in recent years,” she said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
