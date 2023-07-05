Back when my kids were in school, I was kind of on the outside looking in.
I thought school employees had a great situation with set vacations and a couple of months off in the summer.
I had the impression that school buildings were locked up and abandoned during the break.
Now that I am a teacher — which still feels a bit surreal to say — I have access to the reality of what happens at school during the summer break.
Once students finished for the year, major work began at my school.
The custodial staff immediately began moving furniture.
For teachers switching to a new room — like me and a few others — they helped move materials and fixtures to their new homes.
They also began emptying classrooms, stacking desks and bookcases neatly in the hallways so they could begin stripping the wax off the floors.
When I think about the process of rotating items around for this floor waxing operation, I’m amazed at the amount of planning that goes into deciding the sequence of what needs to happen so everything is completed.
And it isn’t just the custodial staff who are working hard at school during the summer.
I noticed there was a similar rotation going on outside the school as the parking areas were being roped off for the asphalt to be sealed and repainted in sections.
Administrators are also in the schools preparing for the next school year.
By the end of one school year, they have information about who will be in school the next year.
Even though some of this may change before the end of summer, all students have to be placed in classes for the fall.
And the class schedule has to be created around the planning periods and lunch breaks of the teachers like a great jigsaw puzzle.
These administrators are also planning for open house and orientation events for students advancing from elementary school to the middle school.
The transition into the new school year will go smoothly because of all of the activity during the summer.
Because I am still taking classes at University of the Cumberlands during the summer sessions, I am required to observe with a certified teacher.
I was welcomed by the preschool teacher at a nearby elementary school who was working with some young English language learners during the month of June.
Imagine all of the activity that I mentioned already with the moving of furniture, the floor waxing and the planning.
Now add to that the migrant education program students, cafeteria staff cooking each day for the summer feeding program and paraprofessionals leading several groups of elementary students in a summer activity program.
I now have a completely new perspective on summer break. It would be hard to mistake these schools for being abandoned during the summer months when schools are “closed.”
