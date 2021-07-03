Last week I talked with a man who had a successful career in national politics.
I asked him if our country had any hope for progress.
He responded with, “Someone has to step up and be the adult in the room.” In both public and private life, childish arguments are extremely common, and unfortunately, healthy disagreements and dialogue are rare.
COVID, the vaccine, Joe Biden, Donald Trump, Nanci Pelosi, kneeling during the national anthem, the election…. I could go on and on. If you bring one of these people or subjects up … be careful! It can turn ugly quickly.
How can we “be the adult” in disagreements and dialogue with those around us?
Listen.
Right now, many of us are so polarizing and opinionated that we can only talk to people who agree with us. Much dialogue has become toxic. How can we learn and grow if we can’t even listen?
It is time to heed James 1:19, “Be slow to speak, quick to listen, and slow to anger.”
If you are a Democrat, can you listen respectfully to someone speaking well of Trump? If you are a Republican, can you listen civilly while someone shares why they think Biden is doing a great job in office? If you have been vaccinated, can you listen to the reasons many have decided to hold off?
If you, like me, find yourself getting annoyed and even angry when others share differing opinions, remember these Proverbs:
• Fools show their annoyance at once, Proverbs 12:16.
• Fools delight in airing their own opinions, Proverbs 18:2.
• Even fools are thought wise if they keep silent, Proverbs 17:28.
• A prudent man keeps his knowledge to himself, Proverbs 12:23.
• A kind word turns away wrath while a harsh word stirs up anger, Proverbs 15:1.
Build Others Up. “Do not let any unwholesome talk come out of your mouths, but only what is helpful for building others up according to their needs, that it may benefit those who listen,” Ephesians 4:29.
For unity in our homes, church, and nation, we must build each other up.
Remember, unity does not mean uniformity. We can gracefully state our views without being disrespectful or tearing down those with differing ones. Remember, all men and women are made in the image of God, and Scripture tells us to love even our enemies.
Be Respectful/Don’t Villainize. We live in a culture of villainization. If we disagree on one thing, then the other person must be “evil” or “wicked.” We have to get rid of this flawed, black and white, narrow view that is tearing us apart. I know many people who hold very different political views than myself but have done amazing things in our world.
What does this have to do with marriage?
One word — everything. According to James, the tongue is the rudder that steers the entire ship. Our words have the power of life and death. The direction and life of your marriage will largely depend on how you communicate.
For many marriages, communication is lacking because couples are unable to disagree in a healthy manner on even trivial matters. Input immediately triggers defensiveness and fights. Disagreements precede weeks of coldness and division. Marriage does not have to be this way!
In your marriage, be more interested in understanding than being understood. Be more interested in hearing your spouse’s opinions than sharing your own. Two radically different people can have a radically amazing marriage. It takes maturity, listening, and respect to make it happen.
Consider the interests of one another above yourself (See Philippians 2:3-4). If you disagree on something, do your best to listen to what your spouse wants. Selflessness, sacrifice, and service are gridlock breakers.
Now, obviously, nothing in this article or any other article is meant to imply that you should ever tolerate abuse or infidelity. In these cases, prioritize your safety.
You can have a safe atmosphere of peace, grace, and kindness in your home. It can be enjoyable to talk to your spouse, even on tough issues in which you don’t agree.
How do we grow?
Our growth in loving others is directly connected to our growth in our relationship with Jesus.
To become a good listener, we must learn to listen to Jesus first.
When we spend time with our loving Savior, we become more like Him. When we spend time ingesting the vitriolic messaging of the world, we become self-righteous and harsh.
Christ is the answer!!!! If you’d like to pursue a Christ-honoring marriage alongside us, please join us at gracemarriageathome.com.
