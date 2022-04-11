Dr. Josh McGrath, UK Extension Soils Speacialist recently forwarded this timely article on planter preparation written by his friends Drs. Simer Virk and Wes Porter, Plant and Soil Science Extension Professors at the University of Georgia.
When it comes to planting, preparation is the key as any problems in the field due to planter malfunction or improper settings will cost time and yield loss.
Spending time on planter setup and preparation to get it ready goes long way to minimize downtime and begin a successful crop. Before heading to the field, here is a 12-point checklist to make sure that your planter is well maintained and dialed in for planting.
To check linkages which attach the row unit to the tool bar, stand behind the row unit and wiggle it up and down and left and right to find wear in the parallel arms, and adjust or replace linkages and bushings to make sure row units are secured nice and tight on the planter.
Check all chains, idlers, sprockets and bushings, and replace any parts that are too worn. Make sure all drive chains are snug and do not have any unnecessary jump or vibration when operating.
Lubricate all chains and sprockets and regularly in the season. Additionally, check all drive system parts including flex drives, hydraulic drives and lines, and electrical drive systems including connectors and wires.
Check and maintain proper air pressure in the tires as recommended by the manufacturer based on the weight of the planter and planting conditions in the field. Independent of drive system, improper tire pressure can have negative effects on seed placement due to improper levelling of the planter toolbar.
Check that the double disc openers are within the diameter tolerance outlined by the manufacturer. Replace if they are dull or worn more than half an inch of their original diameter. Perform a quick check to ensure adequate contact (1.75 to 2 inches) between the disc openers at the 4 o’clock position.
Inspect the gauge wheels for cracks and bearing wear. Adjust the gauge wheels so that they run tight against the disc openers but just enough so they can easily be turned by hand with slight pressure. Gauge wheels should also move freely up and down without sticking in any position.
Check row-cleaners for any wear and replace any bearings if they are not turning freely. Floating type row cleaners should be adjusted if needed to allow free travel up and down to effectively clear soil/crop residue out of the way.
Inspect each seed meter thoroughly for any wear or damaged parts including vacuum seals, brushes, scrapers, and doubles eliminator. Run the seed meters on a test stand to check performance and make adjustments.
Check seed tubes for any cracks and wear at the bottom. Seed tubes should also be cleaned properly to clear any debris or obstructions. Make sure that the seed sensor is secured properly to the tube and working as intended.
Check that closing wheels are centered directly over the center of the row. Inspect closing wheels for any wear or play in the arms and replace parts or adjust as needed.
Inspect the whole vacuum system including hydraulic motor, fan and hoses for any wear, leaks or loose fittings. Check that vacuum hoses are attached properly to the manifold and to the seed meters on each row unit.
For mechanical downpresure systems, check all the components thoroughly and make sure different downforce adjustments can be made easily. For pneumatic or hydraulic systems, inspect all air or hydraulic connections carefully and perform a static diagnostic test to verify that the downforce system is functioning properly. This includes the compressor for air systems, in some cases it stays in the cab and can
be neglected.
Check that the GPS receiver and planter display have the most recent upgrades installed and are functioning properly. Perform a thorough inspection of all technology components including sensors, harnesses, ECU’s and connections to ensure everything is connected and functioning properly.
Keep in mind that once in the field, get out of the tractor and check seed depth, placement and seed-to-soil contact during the first pass. Adjust planter settings as needed to optimize planter performance within each field.
Clint Hardy is the agricultural extension agent for the Daviess County Extension Office. He can be reached at 270-685-8480.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.