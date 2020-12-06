During the Soy Transportation Coalition’s annual meeting, Jonathan Miller, of Island, was elected chairman. Miller previously served as the STC secretary-treasurer from 2019-2020.
Miller and his wife, Cindy, have two kids and raise soybeans, corn and wheat. He is also a director on the Kentucky Soybean Association Board.
Kentucky is also represented on the STC board by Allen Pace of LaCenter.
“I appreciate the opportunity to serve as chairman of the Soy Transportation Coalition,” said Miller. “Whether it is promoting the deepening of the lower Mississippi River, sustainable funding for our inland waterway system, more cost-effective ways to maintain our rural roads and bridges, or advocating for any other part of our supply chain, I am proud of how the STC continues to help promote a transportation system that will allow farmers to remain profitable. I look forward to continuing this important work.”
— Staff reports
