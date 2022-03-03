Quitting tobacco may not be easy, but “it can be done” through the assistance of the Owensboro Health Healthpark’s smoking cessation programs, according to Trey Davidson, who stopped smoking last year through the assistance of program instructors.
The Healthpark offers two programs for smoking cessation — Freedom From Smoking, a group-centered program that offers a structured goal and timeframe for smoking cessation with peer support, and a more one-on-one approach with the Tobacco Treatment program, in which participants receive direct coaching from instructors.
Both programs, according to instructor and health and wellness specialist Emily Galloway, help participants set goals.
“We treat tobacco dependence and help the person set obtainable goals, so we don’t just go into it saying, ‘just put down your cigarettes, put down everything and quit cold turkey,’ ’ she said. “We use a cut-back approach.”
Each program, she said, is also motivational, looking into the reasons why each participant wants to stop smoking and helping them remember that motivation while in the program.
The Freedom From Smoking program is a seven-week course, but participants are working to stop smoking by around week four, Galloway said.
Through the program, each participant is paired with a “buddy” in the group that help hold each other accountable and motivate each other.
The Tobacco Treatment program, however, is one-on-one with the instructor, with more flexible goals that are tailored to each individual and what they want to get out of the program, whether that is cutting back or quitting altogether, according to Galloway.
“Some people don’t really like groups, so they would rather just meet with me, and I’m kind of their buddy in that sense,” she said.
The programs teach participants techniques to help them fight the urge. One, she said, might be simply switching hands. Smoking with the hand opposite the one typically used throws off the whole routine and makes it feel uncomfortable.
Another, she said, is rationing cigarettes or putting off the urge for at least five minutes. It may feel like a long five minutes, but afterwards, the urge will typically pass and give the mind time to refocus on other things.
The benefits of either program, she said, could be life-saving.
Smoking, according to the American Cancer Society, is the largest risk factor for developing lung cancer, accounting for about 80% of deaths related to the disease.
Additionally, according to the American Heart Association, cardiovascular disease accounts for about 800,000 deaths each year in the United States, nearly 20% of which are related to tobacco use.
According to the American Cancer Society, just 20 minutes after quitting tobacco, there are already positive changes happening in the body, including decreased blood pressure.
After one year of being smoke-free, Galloway said the risk of developing heart disease is cut in half. After five years, she said the risk of having a stroke related to tobacco use drops down to that of a nonsmoker.
Davidson said his physical exam after quitting tobacco showed a massive difference from before he quit.
Davidson is a captain with the Owensboro Fire Department. He went through the Tobacco Treatment program between July and October and quit smoking completely last year after having smoked for about 22 years.
He said his doctor has been trying to get him to quit smoking for years now and finally referred him to the tobacco cessation programs at the Healthpark.
“He would not take no for an answer,” Davidson said.
One of his strongest motivators for quitting, he said, was the smell of tobacco on him after he smoked.
“I came in to speak with Emily for the first time … and my plan was to cut back my cigarettes 30% every week,” he said. “By speaking with her, she reassured me at how obtainable of a goal that was, and setting those obtainable goals as I went was a huge help for me.”
Any time he had a misstep, he said Galloway was there to work him through it and help get him back on track.
The program, he said, was a “very major life change” for him.
“I can’t tell you just how proud my wife is, and my 13-year old son is, that I don’t smoke anymore,” he said. “I don’t think I would’ve every quit had I not had a professional.”
Davidson said he received his first physical exam some time after quitting and could not believe how much better it looked, with much lower numbers on his cholesterol and triglycerides. He said he even lost weight afterwards.
“My body has made a big rebound for the better,” he said. “It can be done. If you need help, this is a great place to go.”
Anyone interested in learning more about tobacco cessation services through the Healthpark can call 270-417-7564.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.