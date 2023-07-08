But one of the twenty-four elders said to me, “Stop weeping! Look, the Lion of the tribe of Judah, the heir to David’s throne, has won the victory. He is worthy to open the scroll and its seven seals.” — Revelation 5:5

Authentic. The real deal. I want the good guy in the white hat, not some cultural chameleon in gray. Oh, he says the right things and looks the part, but when the going gets tough, he excuses himself away from the action. Or, even worse, he joins the other side!

