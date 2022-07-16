My daughter recently got married. Both the wedding and reception were at our farm, my childhood home, which holds tender memories for us all. My children pretty much grew up there too, at their grandparents’ house.
We all worked diligently the day before the wedding. Friends and family arrived to set up tables and chairs and put finishing touches on decorating. After the rehearsal dinner and everyone had departed, my daughters and grandbaby and I settled in. It was to be a girls’ night.
How odd and wonderful to have them underroof again, if only for a moment. How even more odd and wonderful to have the wee one here. Life moves at an alarming pace. It’s hard to keep up.
I am learning that odd and wonderful can exist together.
Perhaps a better way to express the sentiment is to simply say, oddly wonderful. Odd can be defined as “different from what is usual” and wonderful is described as “inspiring delight” and “extremely good.”
So, to describe the wedding weekend, it would be accurate to say it was oddly wonderful. The festivities, the people, the laughter, the food, the fun, and even the tears of joy, were extremely good and were different from the usual.
One of my favorite oddly wonderful moments of the day was fixing the bride a snack of toast and butter. It’s one of her favorites.
I glanced her way and through misty eyes, saw her sitting on my couch, in her wedding dress, munching on toast. I was delighted and confused.
She’s marrying her love today, but wasn’t she just five years old last week? It was an oddly wonderful moment.
Another favorite part was hearing the gospel message woven into the wedding ceremony. Jesus was shared and I wouldn’t have wanted it any other way.
The pastor also married my oldest daughter a couple of years ago. His message was clear then too. Jesus is to be the Foundation of the marriage. Seek Him first. Seek Him in everything.
Have you ever heard Jesus described as Wonderful Savior? Have you ever considered the oddity of God to have Jesus join us here as a humble, helpless babe in order to save us all?
It’s all very oddly wonderful. Jesus is oddly wonderful.
And it’s no small thing to consider how very transforming the power of the gospel is. How very different from the usual is God’s love for us that He sent His Son to pay our debt so we could be debt free when we face Him in eternity. How extremely good is it for us when we accept, by faith, this ransom and believe.
The wedding weekend ended much like it began, with beauty and awe, helping hands, sweat and smiles, and many well wishes. As my daughter and her new husband begin their new life together, I too wish them well. But mostly I wish them oddly wonderful moments with Jesus as they serve Him and love Him together. They both have big hearts and adventurous spirits. They are a good match and God will use them accordingly.
One final favorite from the wedding day…
The unity moment during the ceremony was oddly wonderful. I have seen a candle lit, sand sifted together, and even a science experiment to illustrate the joining together of two lives.
My daughter and her groom made a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and had a little snack during the ceremony. They go together like PB&J. I like to think of it as this: my daughter brings the Passion, my son-in-law offers Balance, and Jesus holds them together.
How very oddly wonderful.
