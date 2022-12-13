For Owensboro native Robbie Holder, music was something he always had a fascination with.
“As a young boy, I was always exposed to great country music — Hank Williams, Patsy Cline — these kinds of people,” Holder, 62, said, “and then I discovered Jim Croce and the clean, acoustic sound is what I was after. I knew I wanted to do that.”
Holder said he started “trying” to play guitar in 1973 before writing his first song three years later.
He then performed his first gig at his high school prom at Owensboro Senior High School in 1978.
“I progressed and progressed and self-taught,” Holder said.
At the age of 18, Holder joined the United States Navy where he met “so many talented people.”
“I just learned so much and it just kept building and building,” he said.
After returning back home to Owensboro in 1983, Holder began to work at Swedish Match North America before having an opportunity working with Happy and Gene Anderson in 1988 out in Nashville to play music in a more full-time capacity.
“I had three boys and I was looking at giving up a good job with benefits and retirement and profit sharing to move to Nashville,” he said. “I was playing out there about once a week and falling asleep on the way home (and) getting home at 3 in the morning.”
Though he didn’t take the opportunity, Holder found other ways to keep his music dreams alive.
In 1990, Holder met the late Evansville native Greg Moore, who played lead guitar for high profile acts such as Frank Sinatra, Louis Prima, Doc Severinsen and The Diamonds; which became a turning point for Holder’s development as a musician.
“I studied with Greg, and that’s when I really learned how to play guitar,” he said. “I learned everything I know about the guitar from Greg.”
Holder has also been able to meet a slew of different people in the music business such as Dianne Petty, vice president of Society of European Stage Authors and Composers (SESAC), who took him “under her wing” and taught Holder how to write.
Since then, Holder has written “well over” 150 songs registered with Broadcast Music, Inc. (BMI), co-writing many songs with late friend and musician Jimmy Decker, local musician and Brasher’s Lil’ Nashville co-owner Andy Brasher and recently been working with his publisher Tim Ledford of Alber Knob Publishing.
Holder’s first release with Alber Knob, the 10-track record “Strong in All the Broken Places,” was released last July.
He’s also expanded his career as a touring musician playing shows from Sturgis, South Dakota, Washington D.C., Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Arkansas and even in England, Puerto Rico and Spain.
He also was a member of the former Last Honky Tonk Music Series, a historic roots music series featuring national artists performing in official venues on a weekly, monthly or seasonal basis that span from honky tonks to large outdoor arenas with varying crowds and music genres.
“I got to travel around the country with them and do concerts,” he said.
Holder has performed for veterans as well at venues including the Beacon Theatre in Hopewell, Virginia and Washington National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.
And Holder still keeps a busy schedule.
“I played several times this year in Arkansas and twice in Mississippi,” he said.
Holder also played the Pensacola Beach Songwriters Festival and just recently performed at the inaugural Yeah You Right Festival in Morgan City, Louisiana in November, while finding time to shoot several music videos.
He already has plans to make trips out across the country in the coming year.
Holder highlights performing with country musician Billy Don Burns, and was even asked to cover one of Burns’ songs, “Motel Madness,” on Holder’s most recent record.
“...In songwriting circles, he’s a legend,” he said.
The music ties are apparent in the family, as one of Holder’s sons, Jake, plays fiddle for country musician Dillon Carmichael, and have been able to share the stage together at 3rd and Lindsley in Nashville back in June.
But Holder said it hasn’t always been easy, especially when shows dried up due to the height of the coronavirus pandemic.
“I think about four years ago, I did about 118 gigs. I think last year I did maybe 15,” he said. “Things are definitely still slow, but if I can play and get out on the road once a month or once every six weeks, I feel good about it.”
Holder doesn’t take any day for granted.
“I feel very fortunate to still travel around and people want to come out and see me,” he said. “It really makes me feel good when someone texts me and tells me that my music has helped them in their life.
“That’s my goal with the whole thing. I’m not worried about notoriety and I’m not after money or any of that with music. My goal, truly, is to help someone in the audience that I may not even speak with.
“If we have a talent, we should share it ….”
And he appreciates the support he’s received throughout, including his wife, Belva, who’s been with him “the whole time.”
Holder doesn’t plan to put down his instrument any time soon.
“...I have friends that play all over the country, and fortunately I’m still getting to do it, too,” he said. “As long as I can pick up a guitar and play it and people are willing to come and see me, which they are, I’m going to keep doing it as long as I can.
“It’s the center of my life.”
For more information, visit Holder’s music page at facebook.com/robbieholdermusic.
