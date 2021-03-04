Owensboro resident Nikie Walker has lost 88 pounds after undergoing a weight loss surgery in October.
Her journey began with learning to love herself before and after making the decision to make a change in her life.
Walker said she weighed 330 pounds before she underwent a gastric sleeve surgery, which removes a portion of the stomach to restrict food intake.
While Walker said she began her weight loss journey as a means of improving the quality and longevity of her life, she said she does not think back negatively on who she was before.
“It’s a journey. I don’t look poorly on that person, that’s just who I was,” she said. “I never did love myself, never. I always wanted to be somebody thinner. Right before this surgery, I realized that the vessel that carries this person is not who this person is. I’m still fun and love to learn and don’t take life too seriously. ...I was all those things before I had this weight loss surgery. You just have to come to peace with yourself and that takes a lot of work. I’m not going to say that was an easy revelation to come to because it was not.”
Walker said she ultimately decided on the surgery after exhausting many other options. She said she wanted to make her health her first priority. It was not an easy decision, she said, and it has taken many lifestyle changes to get to where she is now.
“I couldn’t do the things I wanted to do, I couldn’t run around with my nieces and nephews; I couldn’t walk up a hill, so being heavy greatly affected my life,” she said.
After the surgery, Walker said she had to maintain a liquid diet for 28 days. Since then, she said it has been a difficult journey and a metamorphosis, physically, mentally and emotionally.
“It’s still hard work,” she said. “Many people feel that it’s the easy way out, but it’s not. I still have to watch what I eat; I still have to exercise; I still have to make healthy choices; I still have to make wise decisions when it comes to my food and the habits that got you into this place don’t go away — the habits of overeating, the habits of eating food as a soothing agent.”
That commitment along with the surgery have helped Walker to reach her current weight of 242 pounds.
“I want to lose 60-80 more (pounds),” she said.
Walker has had to make many lifestyle changes since having the surgery, from changing her eating habits, making exercise an integral part of her life, finding healthy alternatives to foods she loves, changing the overall way she thinks about food and understanding that this change will impact the way she lives her life in many ways, including spending time with loved ones.
People use food to celebrate, to grieve, to mourn. Food represents a social aspect of life in many different cultures, Walker said.
“In our culture, and in many cultures, food is what brings people together,” she said. “Your ideas around how you celebrate have to be different, and so I was ready. I knew that I was going to have to make these changes.”
Ultimately, Walker said she had a good doctor at Owensboro Health and knew she was in the right hands and felt it was the right time for her to make a drastic change in her life.
For others considering undergoing a similar change, she said it takes a lot more work than it may initially seem and a doctor should be consulted to help navigate that process.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.