That 5,116-square-foot Chili’s Grill & Bar at 4500 Frederica St. looks like it’s about ready to open.
But appearances can be deceiving.
It looks like it may be Thanksgiving before we can eat there.
The company said this week, “Right now, we’re slated to open in Owensboro in late November.”
• Gas prices continue to slide lower, and the $3 mark is in sight.
It’s better to pass that mark going down than going up.
AAA said Friday that the lowest price in Owensboro was $3.14, and the average was $3.254.
The state average was $3.578, and the national was $3.97.
• Good news from Frankfort.
John Hicks, the state budget director, said this week that general fund receipts for July, the first month of Fiscal Year 2023, were up 9.7% from a year ago.
It was also the fifth consecutive month — and 10th out of the last 11 months — that tax collections surpassed $1 billion.
• Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials are trying to hire 50 people between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. Sunday in the Holiday World Human Resources Lobby in Santa Claus, Indiana.
The park still has 12 more weekends to be open.
• A new report from MyElearningWorld says the average teacher in America will spend $820 out-of-pocket on their classrooms this year.
But the site also said that consumer inflation dipped to 8.55% in July amid falling gas prices after hitting a 40-year high of 9.1% in June.
It added that consumer confidence has decreased.
Eighty% now say they have less confidence to spend.
That’s up from 74% in April.
