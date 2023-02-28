Owensboro native Clyde Skimmerhorn began to find his own place in the music world after hearing a tune from one of the greats.
“I was 6 years old and the first time I heard Elvis Presley sing, ‘You ain’t nothin’ but a hound dog,’ ” Skimmerhorn, 54, said. “I started singing that little tune … and I just knew that I had a gift of singing ….
“For me, his music spoke to me right to my soul. I could feel his passion and his crying out to God in his lyrics; and it touched me spiritually.”
Skimmerhorn started venturing into his own music career at the age of 12 when his brother-in-law returned from Vietnam and wanted to teach Skimmerhorn how to play the guitar.
“He tried, and he was persistent with trying to show me something because he had a passion for playing music,” he said, “and he said, ‘I’ll tell you what Clyde — I’m gonna show you one song and I want you to listen to it. If you don’t like this song, I will never try to share any of this guitar (stuff) with you anymore.’ ”
After listening to his brother-in-law play “The House of the Rising Sun,” Skimmerhorn was “smitten.”
“I absolutely loved (the) arpeggio — where every string is being struck going down (and) up,” he said. “I absolutely fell in love with the guitar. I didn’t want it prior to that, but that’s what caused the spark.
“From 12 years old and on, I was bit. It bit me hard.”
Skimmerhorn began writing his own songs shortly after, penning his first tune while a student at Owensboro High School.
His wife Teresa, who graduated with Skimmerhorn in 1987, bought him his first guitar — which he still has in his possession and is autographed by country musician Sammy Kershaw.
After high school, Skimmerhorn joined the U.S. Army, where he served in Panama and in Saudi Arabia during the Persian Gulf War. During that time, he would enter in and win talent competitions.
“It was just something I was natural at,” Skimmerhorn said, “and I just kept going and kept building on it.
“I always knew in my heart there was something special that was going to happen to me with music.”
At 29, Skimmerhorn was “shocked” after he was offered a recording contract, but decided to turn it down; something he does not regret one bit.
“I’m glad that I did not do that and I stayed in the military,” he said, “but as a result, I just continued to get better and better and better ….”
Skimmerhorn’s music career began “going 1,000 miles down the train tracks” performing with different groups and ended up performing for about six years overseas in Afghanistan and on-and-off for 11 years in Louisiana.
“The biggest audience to play for in Afghanistan was from 23 different countries,” he said. “We had an international barbecue festival where there were about 15,000 soldiers from 23 different armies ….”
Skimmerhorn began pursuing his talents in the local scene in 2018, but was met with the challenge from venues for not having Facebook or an active social media presence.
But after fellow musicians, such as Bob Fisher of Beyond Blu, helped Skimmerhorn navigate through the scene, more than 10,000 people strong over five different pages are showing support for his endeavors — including radio stations, established musicians in the industry and record producers — for both Skimmerhorn’s solo material and his group, the country and Southern rock outfit Midnite Thunder Strikes.
“Now it seems like I’m running with my hairs on fire,” he said. “The music has really taken off.”
Skimmerhorn has also recorded professionally with four demos under belt — with three of them currently “being pitched to people that are on the radio right now” while his songwriting has progressed immensely.
“I’ve written six songs in one day — put music to them and sung them,” he said. “I want to write hundreds of songs for numerous different artists.”
Regardless of where the music takes him next, Skimmerhorn is certain about why he continues to stay along for the ride.
“I’m not chasing money (and) I am not chasing fame,” he said. “What I am chasing is the glory of God with the gift that he has blessed me to share with the world.
“… It’s like a vital part of me. It’s like oxygen, and if I didn’t have oxygen I would die. Music has become that in a way. It’s just not in my fingertips in me playing my guitar; it’s in my heart and it’s in everything that I do ….
“It’s not work to me — it’s a passion.”
For more information, visit the following pages on Facebook: Midnite Thunder Strikes, Midnite Thunder Strikes Band, Clyde Skimmerhorn Music, Midnite Thunder Strikes Fan Page and Clyde Skimmerhorn.
