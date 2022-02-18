Jabali African Acrobats will bring a high energy combination of athleticism and the arts to Owensboro at 6 p.m. on Wednesday at the RiverPark Center.
The group features six acrobats, with the show highlighting their diverse performances ranging from Flamingo Limbo Bar Dance and Congo Snake Dance while exhibiting their acrobatic abilities, coupled with audience participation.
“Jabali African Acrobats is an elite dance show that hits so many areas of expertise,” said Grae Greer, director of marketing and education for RiverPark Center. “From Flamingo, Limbo, and Skip Rope Jump techniques to tumbling, contortion, linking of arms, human pyramids, chair balancing and their acrobatic specialties — there’s something to wow everyone!”
Since hitting the arts circuit in the 90s, the Mombasa, Kenya based performance group has been featured in renowned festivals such as Edinburgh Festival Fringe in Scotland, Adelaide Festival of Arts in Australia, while also performing at the Big Apple Circus in New York City and Brooklyn Center for the Performing Arts.
Additionally, the group has been featured during halftime performances for the National Basketball Association (NBA), and have been featured on ESPN while also having the opportunity to tour with the Harlem Globetrotters and have been invited to perform for President Bill Clinton at the White House.
Greer notes that having Jabali African Acrobats on the RiverPark Center’s performance bill is a positive step in branching out in other areas of performance art to present at the facility and to the community.
“I’m so grateful that something this diverse was selected this season. It’s not only a dance show, but also a multicultural experience as well,” Greer said. “Owensboro is incredibly diverse and continues to grow. RiverPark Center is a place for everyone to come and experience live entertainment. Providing shows like Jabali African Acrobat offers a more diverse (cultural) experience that many of our community hasn’t had the opportunity to attend before. I’m very grateful that we have the support to offer more diverse programming to our community and tri-state area.”
Tickets are still available online at riverparkcenter.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.