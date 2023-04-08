Jagoe Homes is planning a new subdivision — South Park Commons — in Bowling Green.
The announcement said, “South Park Commons will be an excellent place to call home, offering the luxury of tranquil living with streetlights and sidewalks for an evening walk. Other amenities include a community pool, pavilion and activity courts.”
It said the property is near Michael O. Buchanon Park.
• Building permits this week show that Green River Distilling has started a $428,000 parking lot expansion.
• General Motors has recognized Commonwealth Rolled Products of Lewisport as a 2022 Supplier of the Year.
The announcement said, “GM’s Supplier of the Year award recognizes global suppliers that distinguish themselves by exceeding GM’s requirements, in turn providing customers with innovative technologies and among the highest quality in the automotive industry.”
This was the first time the company received the award.
Mike Keown, Commonwealth Rolled Products’ CEO, said the award, “symbolizes the partnership we have built over the years and the bright future ahead. This prestigious award further cements our commitment and dedication to delivering sustainable and innovative automotive body sheet.”
The company’s website says it “is a leader in aluminum-rolled products serving the automotive and common alloy markets.”
It says the production facility in Lewisport employs approximately 1,200.
• Are you buying more used items these days?
A company called GlobalData says the second-hand market is expected to double to $350 billion worldwide by 2027.
The U.S. portion of that is expected to be around $70 billion.
Online resale is expected to grow an average of 21% a year over the next five years.
Gen Z — those born between 1995 and 2012 — is said to be leading the charge.
One study said that 40% of the items in their closets are secondhand.
• How frequently do you use coupons?
A company called Crestline says, “Kentucky ranks No. 6 for states who use coupons and deals while shopping.”
And it adds, “Kentucky is the No. 1 state most likely to use coupon codes.”
Seventy-six% of us shop clearance sales, and 84% use loyalty cards.
