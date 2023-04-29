I once received a book report on the topic of snowboarding from a student at my university here in Japan. This was in the spring semester, sometime around April, and the book report began: “First, I apologize to the teacher for reading this book in the wrong season.”
Not all students prostrate themselves when their chosen reading conflicts with nature, but that book report does provide a tiny window into something taken very seriously in Japan: seasonality.
I wrote here several years ago on the difficulty of translating professional writing from Japanese to English, given the Japanese style of opening letters and speeches with heavy references to the season.
Around that time, my wife worked in the prefectural office, and a letter from the governor landed on her desk in need of an English translation. He had participated in an international project with some Western counterparts, and he was following up with them.
The letter was perfectly professional in Japanese, but that’s what made it so hard to translate. The first paragraph was entirely about the flowers and birds that had emerged with spring.
As Westerners, we expect our business letters to get down to business. Sure, open with a polite greeting, but the main idea needs to reveal itself pretty soon after. An entire opening paragraph on the flourishing of nature reads a little strange to the Western eye.
In that instance, the best translation turned out to be scrapping the whole thing. The birds and flowers gave way to “We hope this letter finds you well.”
Perhaps the best known symbol of Japan’s passion for seasonality, though, is their national flower, the cherry blossom.
Cherry trees bloom throughout Japan as spring-like temperatures begin to settle in. Southern regions of the country see blooms as early as mid-March, while the north blooms around mid-April.
The news regularly reports on the cherry blossom front, or “sakura zensen,” as the blooming sweeps northward through the country. My wife tracked the movements of the front in great detail this year in an effort to schedule outdoor family photos on peak cherry blossom day.
And it really is a matter of pinning down the exact day, since cherry blossoms only stick around for a week or so. Plan your photoshoot a few days too early, and you’ve got dull bark and tiny buds in the background. Miss it by a few days in the other direction, and the trees are covered in tiny green leaves, not a blossom in sight.
There are legitimately only three or four days per year when the trees are fully covered in white or pink blooms. And heaven help you if those days are windy or rainy. The flowers can fall the same day they emerge. This plays havoc with cherry blossom tourism and cherry blossom viewing parties, which are both very common practices.
Some would then argue, why choose such a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it national flower? Surely a hardier, more durable flower would be a safer bet.
But that’s the cold, bottom-line thinking of a Westerner. Remember, we’re prioritizing seasonality now.
And those seasons come and go. Spring may be here now, but it will turn hot, then cold, then colder, and then a new spring will take its place.
There’s no better symbol of this kind of impermanence than the cherry blossom, budding, blooming and falling in about a week’s time. It’s a life cycle, or a year’s worth of seasons, playing out before your eyes.
So they’re nice to look at, sure, but the real power of cherry blossoms is that they reflect how fleeting it all is.
There’s a Japanese phrase for this that goes “mono no aware,” which translates to “the pathos of things.” The general idea is about embracing impermanence. You’re meant to have an awareness that things will pass and to always maintain a small, gentle sadness that they indeed will, even as you enjoy them.
It’s a subtle concept, but it can’t be overstated in terms of its significance in Japan.
Mono no aware is a key concept in Japanese literature, for example, so good luck understanding a book or a poem without keeping it in mind.
The importance in literature is part of the reason references to the season pop up in speeches and letters like the one my wife had to translate. It’s a way to signal wisdom, or to show that you’re in tune with the the big picture. You’ve noticed the passing of the seasons, and you understand what that means.
Deep down, that’s why cherry blossoms are revered here, it’s why you should always reference the season in formal situations, and it’s why some feel compelled to apologize for writing about snowboarding when it’s t-shirt weather.
But as the last cherry blossom of this article falls to the ground, I too can only apologize for bringing up a heavy topic on what should otherwise be a light, spring day. In the future, as a writer, I’ll try to be better seasoned.
