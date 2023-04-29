I once received a book report on the topic of snowboarding from a student at my university here in Japan. This was in the spring semester, sometime around April, and the book report began: “First, I apologize to the teacher for reading this book in the wrong season.”

Not all students prostrate themselves when their chosen reading conflicts with nature, but that book report does provide a tiny window into something taken very seriously in Japan: seasonality.

