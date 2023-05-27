Help me diagnose a car problem. I had been driving for about two-and-a-half hours when my 2018 Honda Freed suddenly started jerking around the road. The wheels and tires were all in good working order, and I was holding the steering wheel perfectly straight.
Still, the car began juking left and right, more running back than hatchback.
This puzzler may stump even the CarTalk boys, because it turned out I had no car trouble at all. The real culprit was a 6.5-magnitude earthquake.
You may have heard about the earthquake that struck Japan on May 5. It’s known as the “2023 Ishikawa Earthquake,” and Ishikawa is the prefecture where I happen to live.
Luckily, my town of Nonoichi is a two-and-a-half-hour drive south of Suzu, the town that sat atop the epicenter. Unluckily, I had been driving two-and-a-half hours north when it struck.
My wife’s grandmother is a long-time Suzu resident, and we were visiting her during the holiday weekend. The Freed was fully loaded: wife, baby, parents-in-law, me, and five people’s worth of luggage.
The grandmother in question lives way up a mountain. Accordingly, a few minutes away from her house, we found ourselves on a remote, winding mountain road, forested on both sides. To the left of the road, the mountainside sloped down sharply to the shoulder, and to the right, it fell away again, just as sharply.
It was here that the car started tossing about.
My first thought was that we’d been broadsided by a 90-mile-an-hour wind. The trees weren’t whipping around, though, so I quickly ruled that out.
My next thought was that a tire had blown. But the car was bouncing more than it was shuddering, so that couldn’t be it either.
My wife later told me she thought I was jerking the wheel back and forth as a joke. I am by nature a coward, however, so this isn’t something I’d do on a mountain pass.
The mystery of the bounding car was finally resolved when our four cell phones went off simultaneously with the earthquake alarm.
As you might imagine, Japan’s earthquake alert system is top notch. They have a lot of them, so they put the money in.
In fact, it could be said that Japan is the most earthquake-prone country in the world. There are a few ways of determining who’s number one, which is interesting in and of itself.
The United States Geological Survey writes that Japan is the country in which we detect the most earthquakes. Part of the reason is that, yes, Japan does have a lot of them, but another part is that Japan has the densest network of seismic sensors in the world.
With so much earthquake-detecting equipment, Japan does in fact detect the most earthquakes.
Indonesia must actually have more earthquakes, though. It’s in the same seismically active area of the world that Japan is, but it has several times the amount of land area (more earth to quake), and its islands stretch over a greater distance.
The difference is that Indonesia has far fewer seismic stations than Japan, so they simply aren’t picking up every small tremor.
Meanwhile, per square kilometer, the USGS reckons that either Indonesia, Tonga or Fiji is most earthquake prone.
Then there’s the issue of historical death and destruction. Countries with long histories have simply been around longer to record their natural disasters. If you’re talking about the places with the most earthquake devastation on historical record, the USGS puts it between China, Iran and Turkey.
Regardless, Japan is a top-tier earthquake venue, and they’ve developed some impressive warning technology in response to that fact.
You may be wondering, “But you were several seconds into the earthquake before the alarm sounded. What kind of early warning is that?”
True enough, but things are different at the epicenter.
Earthquakes have never been predictable — warning systems can only engage once the rumbling starts. Earthquakes begin at their epicenter, so the system will never be fast enough to warn the people there. They feel the shaking the same time the sensors do.
But earthquakes then radiate out at a speed of a few kilometers per second, and the system can beat that by a longshot.
All this means that people living dozens or hundreds of kilometers away hear the alarm with enough precious seconds to take cover.
And any warning can be invaluable.
The one fatality of the 2023 Ishikawa Earthquake occurred at the epicenter, where warnings come after the fact. Local media reported that a 65-year-old man fell off a ladder while repairing his roof. He passed away at the hospital later that day.
A good friend of mine, Mark, was in a similar circumstance when the earthquake hit. He was standing in the bed of his truck, working on the edge of his own roof. He was dealing with tools and lumber several feet off the ground when his cell phone rang out the alarm.
The key difference was his location, some 100 kilometers from the epicenter. Mark told me that he had something like 20 to 30 seconds to get down from the truck, find his wife and son inside the house and huddle with them in a safe spot.
For those fortunate enough to be some distance away, earthquake warning systems must save an untold number of lives, simply by giving people a chance to drop what they’re doing and take cover.
And I know you’re still worried about Grandma. Despite being directly over the epicenter, she got away with limited damage. A framed picture shattered, some paneling came loose and a few chunks of plaster fell off the walls.
Lucky for her, a Freed-load of people arrived at her place a few minutes aft to help her clean up.
