Help me diagnose a car problem. I had been driving for about two-and-a-half hours when my 2018 Honda Freed suddenly started jerking around the road. The wheels and tires were all in good working order, and I was holding the steering wheel perfectly straight.

Still, the car began juking left and right, more running back than hatchback.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.