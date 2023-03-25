A few years ago, I was excited to see an Anytime Fitness gym spring up within a few minutes’ walk of my house in Japan.
That’s right, Japan has Anytime Fitness. And Gold’s Gym. And even Curves, though I’ve never tried to join one.
The same day that I saw the Anytime Fitness under construction, I checked their website to see about a membership.
Something I read there, however, made me feel immediately unwelcome, and I washed my hands of the idea instantly.
Anytime Fitness, like nearly all sports gyms and public baths in Japan, has a “no tattoo” policy. This was prominently announced near the top of their Japanese homepage.
I’m a moderately tattooed person. My handful of tattoos are concealable under a t-shirt and shorts, but were any other gym-goer to even catch a glimpse of one — in a locker room, say, or if a shirtsleeve were to ride up slightly — I’d be stripped of my membership with no refund.
Japan’s discomfort with tattoos is longstanding and self-imposed. Several hundred years ago, tattoos were forcibly applied to Japanese criminals to label them as such. Over time, the criminal element embraced tattoos, most notably the Japanese mafia.
Members of the yakuza, as it’s known, often have elaborate tattoos covering their torsos — starting at the neck, going down both arms to the wrists, covering the chest, belly and back. I’ve seen these intricate tattoos in person a few times in my life, and it’s unmistakable what line of work their bearers are in.
Most businesses in Japan that feature a locker room (again, sports clubs and the enormously popular public baths) ban the tattooed outright in an effort to keep yakuza members from passively intimidating other patrons via ink.
The practice may sound reasonable at first blush, perhaps, but this judge-a-book-by-its-cover policy is wildly outdated and misapplied.
Take the case of Erana Te Haeata Brewerton. Ms. Brewerton hails from New Zealand and is of indigenous Māori descent. The Māori are known for their cultural practice of elaborate tattooing called tā moko. Ms. Brewerton sports exactly this type of tattoo, most notably on her face.
While visiting Japan to give a talk on preserving indigenous languages in 2013, the 60-year-old Ms. Brewerton was denied entry to a public bath. Apparently, this foreign, 60-year-old academic was indistinguishable from a Japanese gangster.
The story resonated in Japan at the time because the incident occurred the day after Tokyo was selected to host the 2020 Olympics. Japan had just signed up to welcome thousands of foreign athletes in need of training facilities — and all the tattoos that brings with it.
What’s more, Japan was anticipating hundreds of thousands of foreign spectators at the Games, which itself was meant to propel the country to the government’s stated goal of 40 million tourists in 2020.
It’s these kinds of numbers that make the anti-tattoo position untenable.
In the face of its ever-falling birth rate and declining population, Japan sees increased tourism as a way to buttress its economy. Tourism numbers have climbed admirably (excepting the COVID-19 years), to the point that the 40 million yearly figure was within reach leading up to 2020, and I imagine that number will be a realistic target again someday soon.
What percentage of these people are tattooed is anyone’s guess, but I’m certain the total is much higher than the number of gangsters, which the National Police Agency estimates at 25,900 as of 2020 (a tiny fraction of its peak and falling every year).
Now add in the number of Japanese youths who are getting purely decorative, non-gangster tattoos and consider the fact that many yakuza don’t have tattoos at all, and the anti-tattoo policies start seeming comically inept.
The average tattooed person in Japan today is just that: an average person. The criminality associated with the practice only holds in a shrinking minority of cases, yet that association still informs the biased policies maintained by so many businesses.
But here’s something fundamental to understanding Japan: tradition holds at least as much sway as anything else that can guide a society. In many cases, tradition even commands more respect than things like public polling, international norms, stronger arguments or reason.
The positive spin on this is that rules change more slowly, perhaps bringing more people along with new ways of thinking by doing so at a gentler pace.
The negative is the obligation to continue abiding by rules well beyond their expiration date.
If tattoos spontaneously combusted every now and then, then sure, ban the tattooed from fireworks stores. If they caused people to commit tax fraud, then audit those cheating I-heart-mommers.
But they’re just pictures.
And having those pictures doesn’t make a person bad.
I suppose, as a parent, there’s an additional worry. My child will be exposed to this weird bias here and get the vague, confusing impression that his father is generally bad in some way, or at least that it’s reasonable to bar him from certain businesses.
I think Japanese society is wrong to perpetuate that kind of thing.
My proposal has always been the same. How about replacing “no tattoos” signs with “no yakuza” signs? No one has ever been able to explain to me why that’s not possible.
Perhaps I’ll get a “no yakuza” tattoo and see how far that gets me.
