The grounds of the Bill Monroe Homeplace in Rosine were becoming full Thursday with bluegrass music fans from the commonwealth, across the United States and beyond making temporary stays at the Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration.
And while it’s still too early to tell what the final attendance number will be throughout the four-day affair, the festival was already off to a good start, according to Jody Flener, executive director for Ohio County Tourism.
“I am very happy,” she said. “...Campers are rolling in, tent campers are here; we have a lot of returners that haven’t been here for five or six years and they’ve come. They’re starting to filter back in and everybody has said … they are very happy to be back here where it all began on the ridge.”
Just on the first day, the festival drew in people from states such as Kentucky, Indiana, Tennessee, Missouri, Florida, West Virginia, Michigan, New Mexico and even as far as Alaska.
“It took a lot of years to get Alaska (to this event),” Flener said.
People found any means necessary to get out to the event.
Paul Davis of Golconda, Illinois hitchhiked his way to “the birthplace of bluegrass music” with his 2-year-old Pomeranian chihuahua mix Petey to attend the festival for the first time.
“I got dropped off in Paducah and then went and did the long trip down Land Between the Lakes and did that for a while and (came) up this way,” he said. “It’s been two weeks straight. Just taking my time and moseying along.”
Some took the traditional method and drove, such as Minnie Boersma, of Ontario, Canada, who traveled in with her husband Pete and another couple.
“My husband was here 10 years ago and is a fond lover of Bill Monroe,” she said.
Boersma already had high hopes for the weekend ahead and has been enjoying their time in Kentucky so far.
“The weather is awesome,” she said. “We went up to Owensboro this morning to look at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame. It’s been good.”
Kody Norris and Mary Rachel Nalley-Norris, husband and wife and members of the Mountain City, Tennessee based-group The Kody Norris Show, were looking forward to being a part of the event — both for professional and personal reasons.
“...This place is actually very special to me. It’s actually where I met Mary Rachel …,” Norris said. “Jerusalem (Ridge) is very, very special to us and we’re glad to be here.”
“... Everyone that I have associated with now in my career with The Kody Norris Show and outside of that were all relationships that were built here ….,” Nalley-Norris said.
Flener and Dennis Cook, stage manager and volunteer for the festival, were happy to see people coming back to feel comfortable enjoying live music again after the past few years due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“It feels great. It feels really good,” Flener said. “I think our COVID worries are over as far as people being afraid to get out and about. ...It feels great to name those states and seeing people out and traveling.”
After months of preparing for the big day, Cook is ready to get the ball rolling and make sure things go as smoothly as possible with the band’s performances on the stage and making an overall positive impression.
“The biggest thing is time,” he said. “We got to make sure everybody’s on time because if one band goes over, it puts us behind for the rest of the day. So (it’s about) time and making sure they have everything they need and that they’re comfortable; because that makes a big difference … if they go and tell people how good we treated them and how good of a time they had.”
The lineup includes performances from acts and groups such as David Davis & The Warrior River Boys, McDonald Road, Caney Creek Gang, Kings Highway, The Kody Norris Show, The Baker Family, Kaintuck Band, Kentucky Shine, Mountain Highway, Blue Again, Kentucky Just Us, Sassy Brown, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers, Classy Grassy, South Union, East Nash Grass, Po’ Ramblin Boys, Riverbend, the Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, Brother Terry Terrance and Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers.
