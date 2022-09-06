The Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration will make its return Thursday, Sept. 8 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Bill Monroe Homeplace in Rosine.
The four-day jamboree at “the birthplace of bluegrass music” starts 12:30 p.m. Thursday with a welcoming, presentation of colors and opening prayer before diving into the music around 2 p.m.
The lineup will include performances from acts and groups such as David Davis & The Warrior River Boys, McDonald Road, Caney Creek Gang, Kings Highway, The Kody Norris Show, The Baker Family, Kaintuck Band, Kentucky Shine, Mountain Highway, Blue Again, Kentucky Just Us, Sassy Brown, Joe Mullins & The Radio Ramblers, Gary Brewer & The Kentucky Ramblers, Classy Grassy, South Union, East Nash Grass, Po’ Ramblin Boys, Riverbend, the Country Gentlemen Tribute Band, Brother Terry Terrance and Larry Sparks & The Lonesome Ramblers.
Jody Flener, executive director for Ohio County Tourism, is happy to be able to put the event on without any major interruption.
“We’re skipping 2020 … so this is our fourth year bringing it back,” she said. “I think all of our COVID threats and our other issues that were hanging around have all been resolved, because we’re getting a lot of great response this year. People are excited to come back to where bluegrass began at Bill Monroe’s house.
“It’s a great lineup. It’s four days of traditional bluegrass, we’ve got some good vendors, there’s a little shopping and good eating. It’s just a great festival atmosphere, and they can expect to meet new friends and hear great music. …It takes a lot of people to make this thing happen, and we’re all very excited to see people from all other the United States and world showing up.”
Flener said attendance in other aspects of tourism has fared better compared to the previous years and hopes that will be an indication of what they will see in the coming days.
“This whole year has been a better year for attendance at the museum and the Homeplace and everything,” she said. “People have been traveling more, so looking at what’s happened just to bluegrass visitors in the area, I think the festival will have a bigger number this year, too.
“I look forward to meeting the people. Bluegrass fans are an awesome, cool family of people; and we have so many fans that have been returning since 2018 from all over.”
Flener said planning for the festival began about a one week after last year’s event concluded, when a festival committee group reviewed the pros and the cons, followed by diving harder into the process right after Christmas.
And bands are usually eager to start making inquiries well in advance.
“Planning begins almost immediately,” she said. “In fact, bands are already calling me asking … to be booked for next year for 2023. The bands really want to play at Bill Monroe’s Homeplace, so they’re already calling.”
Some of the challenges Flener and the committee plan to combat this year regards the traffic flow in and out of the grounds as safely as possible, while trying to find ways to make the event still an enjoyable experience despite inclement weather.
However, a little rain doesn’t seem to cause a panic.
“Bluegrass fans are great …. They will just put on a garbage bag and sit through it,” Flener said.
For this year, Flener said pop-up workshops will be offered that are led by Mark Hargis of Kings Highway, with other musicians joining in on the small stage, while there will be a focus on having attendees be part of the musical experience.
“Jamming is always a fun part of a festival,” she said. “Kenneth Newell (of the Caney Creek Gang) is gonna make sure we’ve got some jam sessions going on. I invite people to play their instruments and come and play, too.”
While the festival has seen more 15,000 people in the past, with many coming from out-of-state, Flener is more focused on being able to keep the event going in the future.
“Our goal through all of this is to make enough money to have it again next year,” she said. “It’s not about making a profit; it’s about making sure the festival continues.”
And Flener assures the event and space is a place for everyone to enjoy.
“Even if you’re not a bluegrass fan, it’s fun to come to the Homeplace,” she said. “It’s just a nice, relaxing, peaceful atmosphere; and when you walk around the crowds, you can tell that you have a husband that’s way into bluegrass and you have a wife reading a book, knitting or doing something else … because she’s just there enjoying sitting out underneath the trees, enjoying the day and just relaxing and having a good time.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.