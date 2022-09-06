JERUSALEM RIDGE PIC 1

The McLain Family Band, the recipient of the 2013 Distinguished Achievement Award presented by the International Bluegrass Music Association, play on the Jerusalem Ridge main stage on Sept. 10, 2021, during the Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration 2021 in Rosine.

 Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

The Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration will make its return Thursday, Sept. 8 and runs through Sunday, Sept. 11 at the Bill Monroe Homeplace in Rosine.

The four-day jamboree at “the birthplace of bluegrass music” starts 12:30 p.m. Thursday with a welcoming, presentation of colors and opening prayer before diving into the music around 2 p.m.

