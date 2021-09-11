The Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Celebration 2021 festival got off to a rocking start.
The four-day jamboree began on Thursday at the Bill Monroe Homeplace, the “the birthplace of bluegrass music,” at 3 p.m. and has shown no signs of slowing down.
“The first day was great. Obviously the weather was wonderful and our crowd — you really don’t know what to expect when it starts at 3 p.m.,” said Jody Flener, director of Ohio County Tourism. “But we had a crowd coming in.”
During its history, the festival has attracted more than 15,000 people but Flener said she is happy to continue the event for the loyal fans that want to come out.
“(There have been) highs and lows,” Flener said. “Just like our COVID, I got a ton of calls during the week that were wondering if we were gonna have it. And when I said ‘yes,’ they were very very excited…”
Flener expects to see around 1,000 to 1,200 in attendance throughout the weekend, with many folks traveling from out-of-state.
Judy and Willie Wagner of Winchester, Texas first attended the festival in 2006 and were excited to be back after taking a small hiatus.
“(We love) the traditional music,” Judy Wagner said. “The traditional bluegrass. That’s the main thing.”
Vicki Towery of Knoxville, Arkansas, was simply taking it all in.
“This is my first year,” said Towery. “I love bluegrass music and lovin’ it more and more, especially now. My husband really loves it.”
One of the big acts of the Friday night lineup was Larry Sparks & the Lonesome Ramblers.
Sparks, the recipient of the 2004 and 2005 Male Vocalist of the Year Award and a 2015 Hall of Fame inductee for the International Bluegrass Music Association, feels that bluegrass music has the authenticity that draws people in.
“Overall, it’s real. It’s real-life music,” Sparks said. “It’s all acoustic and it’s something people can relate to. They can hum along with you if they don’t know (the songs). It’s simple…”
“There’s just something about it that brings people together. It really touches their heart and soul.”
Sparks will celebrate his 60th year playing bluegrass music professionally in 2023 and shared what keeps him going.
“Dedication is one thing,” Sparks said. “Your heart, soul, and mind — having a heart for what you do. Anything you do.”
The festival is not just about the music, but the personal bonds that are made and being in the presence of the “Father of Bluegrass” legacy.
“This is home for us,” Judy Wagner said. “We’ve met so many good friends here…”
“The people are so friendly. I just love this atmosphere,” Towery said. “You don’t have to worry — watch your purse, afraid that somebody is gonna steal from you. Everybody wants to help each other. Just down good, solid salt of the earth.”
“You have to remember this is ground zero for bluegrass,” Flener said. “People just love it and people just love coming here because they’re at Bill (Monroe’s) house!”
Towery noted that these types of events are positive escapes that people need more of.
“Our country is in such crisis and in turmoil right now,” Towery said. “This takes you back to a time when life was less complicated. Folks would get out on the front porch in their rockers and … get the fiddle and the banjo and just enjoy life. When I see that, my mind goes back to a simpler time.”
The event is taking place until Sunday. Bands will be playing from 10 a.m to 10 p.m. on the Ridge main stage while Sunday’s schedule will consist of gospel music and a church service, led by Terry Terrance, from 10 a.m. to noon, before concluding the last day with more bluegrass.
“I think (that people) are just gonna keep coming in,” Flener said. “We’ve got some fantastic bands lined up. We’ve already heard fantastic music and it’s going to continue.”
