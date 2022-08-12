The 13th week of Friday After 5 will be celebrating back to school alongside the familiar entertainment and variety of food trucks and vendors at the Kroger Street Fair today, Aug. 12 downtown along the Ohio River.
Nashville-based rock group Jim Gustin Band will make its FA5 debut as the headlining act from 6-9:30 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.
Frontman Jim Gustin has previously performed at the event as part of the collective Crooked Eye Tommy, but is looking forward to showcasing his own group to Owensboro.
“It feels great. …I really love the event,” he said. “...Owensboro does such an amazing job of putting this thing together. …It’s just amazing.”
Gustin will be joined by guitarist Tommy Marsh, bassist Dave Clark, drummer Billy Bolster and guest vocalist Truth Jones.
While people in attendance may be familiar with Gustin’s work, he said his group’s performance will include different genres.
“It’s a pretty big difference. Crooked Eye Tommy does a lot more blues and is primarily a blues band, and they’ll play a couple classic rock tunes (and) a couple Southern rock tunes,” he said. “...(While my band will) do some classic rock and some country as well, but it’s primarily a Southern rock band — Allman Brothers, (Lynyrd) Skynyrd, Marshall Tucker Band ….”
Gustin said the Southern rock tunes will predominantly be on display.
“If you’re a fan of that kind of music, we’re probably going to play the songs that you want to hear,” he said. “We’ll mix in a few country songs, a few upbeat kind of rock and country songs for the most part (and) some of our country originals and some classic rock mixed in there.”
He hopes to play songs that will capture the attention of the audience to become part of the show.
“I just like to play songs that people want to hear. …That’s my job as an entertainer, is to give the people what they want,” he said. “My set’s going to be real comfortable. You’re going to know every song that I play more than likely, and it’s going to be something that you can tap your feet to, you can dance to and sing along with.”
Other artists and groups on the entertainment lineup include the Blue Diamond Bluegrass Band on the Atmos Energy Amphitheater at McConnell Plaza from 5:30-7:30 p.m., Dalton’s Burning playing on the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage from 7-9 p.m., the Velvet Bombers playing on the Lure Seafood & Grille Patio Stage from 7:30-10 p.m., and the Headliner Band closing out the night from 8:30-11:30 p.m. on the Ruoff Party Stage at the Owensboro Convention Center.
Additionally, “Little Miss and Mister Daviess County” Layla Aud and Will Neely will make an appearance on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage.
The Veterans of Foreign Wars will host its karaoke night beginning at 7:30 p.m. at its facility, 311 W. Veterans Blvd.
The Ruoff Party Stage will also host the finale of WBKR’s “Friday Night Fight” competition starting at 6 p.m., where the eight remaining acts will be vying for a spot on the official FA5 lineup on Sept. 2.
The winning act will also receive $1,000.
WBKR will also partner with Western Kentucky Regional Blood Center for an interactive scavenger hunt that will send people on a “selfie expedition” in and around the FA5 grounds, with a grand prize of a four-pack of tickets to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari up for grabs.
The scavenger hunt, which begins at 6 p.m. and concludes at 7:45 p.m., will be run through WBKR’s mobile app and will consist of 50 items that “celebrate Friday After 5 and downtown Owensboro,” with participants scoring points for each photo submitted.
