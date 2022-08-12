FRIDAY AFTER 5 DOM

Jim Gustin, frontman of the Nashville-based rock group Jim Gustin Band, performs during a show at The Canyon in Agoura Hills, California.

 Photo submitted.

The 13th week of Friday After 5 will be celebrating back to school alongside the familiar entertainment and variety of food trucks and vendors at the Kroger Street Fair today, Aug. 12 downtown along the Ohio River.

Nashville-based rock group Jim Gustin Band will make its FA5 debut as the headlining act from 6-9:30 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live Stage at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront.

