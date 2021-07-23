The Jimmy Church Band will be headlining this week’s Friday After 5 show.
Ruoff Home Mortgage, a Friday After 5 sponsor, will also be celebrating three years in Owensboro. Local musician Andy Brasher will be performing on the Ruoff Party Stage from 8 p.m. to 11:30 p.m.
“Ruoff Mortgage has been really excited to be a sponsor and community partner with Friday After 5, celebrating their 25th anniversary,” Mark Gentry, Ruoff V.P. Branch Manager said. “It will be a night to remember.”
The night kicks off at 5 p.m. at the Atmos Courtyard with country singer Dakota Hayden. There will also be a street fair along Veterans Blvd.
At 6 p.m. in the RiverPark Center, Glenn’s Gospel on the River will be performing in Cannon Hall, with performances by The United Quartet, Childress Family, and Living By Faith.
Classic rock band Last Call will perform from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. on the Romain Subaru Overlook stage.
The Bluegrass Museum on 311 W 2nd St will have a corn hole tournament and music played on a screen in the backyard of the building.
The headliner, Jimmy Church Band, will perform from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Patio Stage.
The Jimmy Church Band was named No. 1 Best Band in Vogue Magazine’s Wedding Edition, and performs at weddings and events across the country. They were featured as the performers on an episode of the TLC show “Say Yes To The Dress.”
They previously performed at Friday After 5 in 2019.
Along with street parking, the parking structure on 101 Daviess St. will have $5 parking available. The structure on 215 Locust St. will offer two hours of free parking.
Week 10 of Friday After 5 will be held from 5 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. on Friday, July 23 at the RiverPark Center on 101 Daviess St. and across the Owensboro Riverfront.
