NATURE NOTES

Cub Scout Master Brad Hammers and Troop 602 visited the Joe Ford Nature Center on April 29. They learned about the role decomposers play in an ecosystem and went on a nature hike, where they read trail signage to help them identify native flora. The troop built the nature center a compost bin.

One would not believe all the shades of green one can count at the Joe Ford Nature Center!

I would like to invite you to take a saunter on our trails and observe all of our beautiful native spring flowers. If you check out our Facebook page, you will see a wonderful video John Michael Hazelwood made during his visit to the nature center. It’s amazing!

