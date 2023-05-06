One would not believe all the shades of green one can count at the Joe Ford Nature Center!
I would like to invite you to take a saunter on our trails and observe all of our beautiful native spring flowers. If you check out our Facebook page, you will see a wonderful video John Michael Hazelwood made during his visit to the nature center. It’s amazing!
On April 29, Cub Scout Master Brad Hammers and Troop 602 visited the nature center. They learned about the role decomposers play in an ecosystem. They learned about magnifying glasses as scientific instruments that help scientists see the world up close. We went on a nature hike, where they read trail signage to help them identify native flora. We even discovered a huge box turtle right behind the center! As a service project, the troop built us a compost bin. Thanks guys!
Tabitha Taylor has finished painting our mural at the end of the building! You should drive out and see it. We hope to place a bench and plant some native perennials at the foot of the mural, so we can take some awesome selfies!
If you remember, Joe Ford was interested in the paranormal. We all remember Joe in his cape visiting schools and sharing local Daviess County ghost stories. That experience has led me into an interest in cryptozoology. Cryptozoology is the study of legendary and once-thought extinct animals and seeks to prove their existence. This includes animals like Bigfoot and The Loch Ness Monster.
If you are thinking I have flown off my rocker, remember, we once thought Architeuthis, or commonly known as The Giant Squid, was just myth as well, but it now has been caught on camera! I discovered a documentary on YouTube about a creature not to far from here called The Spottsville Monster. It is about a group of Bigfoot creatures that harassed a family in Spottsville in the 1970s. It is a very interesting documentary.
I would love to know more about this story. I tried to contact one of the family members via Facebook, but I have not heard back. If you have knowledge about this event, please share.
I just recently seeded our wildflower garden that we have dedicated to Grace Ford. Monarch Watch, a group that promotes the conservation of Monarch butterflies, sent us a flat of swamp milkweed. If you have any native perennials that attract butterflies, we will gladly take them. In particular, we are looking for common milkweed. Once we have these species thriving on our property, we will have JFNC certified as a Monarch Waystation.
If you have any extra sandstone lying around, we will take it as well to create borders for our gardens. As always, we accept monetary donations to help us continue the legacy of Joe and Grace Ford.
Take care, and enjoy God’s creation.
