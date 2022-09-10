As the new Executive Director of the Joe Ford Nature Center, my vision is to continue the legacy of Joe Ford by educating the public about the natural world and the native plants and animals in Daviess County and surrounding areas.
As a science lab teacher at East View Elementary, I was afforded the opportunity to create lessons and learning environments that captured the imaginations of our students.
As the new director, I hope to inspire future naturalists who will understand the importance of conservation and preservation of the local environment.
The nature center is hosting a Ghostly Tales And Trails of Joe Ford Event on Oct. 13-14.
We are also planning a Bushcraft/Wilderness Survival Camp in November.
Follow us on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date on happenings at JFNC!
I was walking on one of our trails the other day and found a Pawpaw Tree.
It is a small understory tree many times found on the edge of woodland plots.
The Pawpaw, also known as Indian Fruit, is the largest native fruit found in Kentucky.
I have never eaten one, but I hear they taste like bananas.
The trees are late-season bearing and provide food for a plethora of woodland creatures.
One interesting fact about Pawpaws, according to an article by The National Park Service website, is that white-tailed deer find these fruits delectable, yet they have a hard time digesting the leaves and stems of the tree. They can digest other plants, thus limiting competition for space with other native plants and allowing Pawpaws to flourish.
So, I challenge you to go out this fall and hunt for one of these tasty fruits.
Good luck beating the raccoons to them though.
