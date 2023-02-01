OH PROGRAM

Cardiologists from the Joint Heart Program are now accepting referrals for diagnosis and treatment of a full range of heart conditions for children, teens and adults born with heart defects. These patients are seen at the Owensboro Health Pleasant Valley Medical Office Building on Wednesdays, saving local patients countless hours of travel time. One recent patient is eight-month-old Grayson Austin, pictured with his mom Julie and cardiologist Dr. Brad Keller.

 OWENSBORO HEALTH

A collaboration between Owensboro Health and the cardiology experts of Cincinnati Children’s and Kentucky Children’s Hospital is bringing the most advanced congenital heart care closer to you as part of the Joint Heart Program.

Three cardiologists from the Joint Heart Program are now accepting referrals to diagnose and treat a full range of heart conditions for children, teens and adults born with heart defects. These patients are seen at the Owensboro Health Pleasant Valley Medical Office Building on Wednesdays, saving local patients countless hours of travel time.

