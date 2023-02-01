A collaboration between Owensboro Health and the cardiology experts of Cincinnati Children’s and Kentucky Children’s Hospital is bringing the most advanced congenital heart care closer to you as part of the Joint Heart Program.
Three cardiologists from the Joint Heart Program are now accepting referrals to diagnose and treat a full range of heart conditions for children, teens and adults born with heart defects. These patients are seen at the Owensboro Health Pleasant Valley Medical Office Building on Wednesdays, saving local patients countless hours of travel time.
One recent patient is eight-month-old Grayson Austin. At two months of age, Grayson was diagnosed with a heart murmur upon exam and a ventricular septal defect upon an echocardiogram performed at Owensboro Health. The same week, his pediatrician saw him for difficulty breathing and what appeared to be a respiratory infection because he wasn’t getting better. His doctor referred him to Dr. Brad Keller, pediatric cardiologist and medical director of Cincinnati Children’s Greater Louisville and Western Kentucky Practice.
“Grayson had a large hole between the two bottom chambers of his heart,” Dr. Keller said. “The extra flow coming through the hole added extra blood flow to his lungs, making him breathe hard.”
Since he was working so hard to breathe, he couldn’t feed well — leaving Grayson facing two issues. He needed surgery to repair his heart, but he needed to be eating and growing in order to have the procedure. Dr. Keller started Grayson on a common medicine, Lasix, to treat increased blood flow to the lungs. Then Grayson was admitted to Cincinnati Children’s, where he received a feeding tube to help him gain weight until he met the cardiac surgical team.
Following heart surgery, Grayson sees Dr. Keller in Owensboro for his follow-up appointments. His mom, Julie Green, could not be more thrilled to have the experts close to home.
“He hates the car,” she said. “We’d have to pull over as many as eight times on our way to Cincinnati, so the drive was more like five or six hours. It’s so much better just going across town.”
Green says their overall experience at Cincinnati Children’s was “amazing.”
“I even remember all the nurses’ names, and we’ll send them cards at Christmas,” she said.
As for Grayson, you’d never know anything was ever wrong.
“He’ll be able to grow up and play sports and everything you expect your kids to do,” Green said. “He’ll be able to run and play with other kids.”
Grayson’s story is one of many.
Some patients see Dr. Thomas Tabb, a maternal-fetal medicine specialist at Owensboro Health, locally and then deliver at Cincinnati Children’s so their newborn can have surgery right away.
Dr. Keller is a pediatric cardiologist traveling to local communities for more than 30 years to provide more accessible specialized care. Families appreciate driving a shorter distance to see their specialist — especially one who will help them feel confident about a care plan and address their anxieties.
“It’s satisfying to meet the parent and child, provide them with a complete diagnosis and plan and give them access and guidance to excellent care,” he said. “We help them navigate through a complicated medical problem. Seeing patients close to their home helps provide a connection with the family which reduces anxiety and increases confidence that the cardiology team is available for them.
“Parents have our cell phone numbers so they can call us directly when urgent issues occur.”
That commitment to availability makes a huge difference in the patient experience.
Studies show that some patients won’t travel more than 25 miles to see a specialist, Dr. Keller said. “Twenty to 30% of kids wouldn’t get the cardiac care they need if they have to drive long distances for care.”
Luckily, this collaboration allows children and adults with congenital heart disease to get expert care close to home.
“We’re stronger together,” he said. “There’s no doubt about that.”
The Joint Heart Program is a collaboration between Cincinnati Children’s and Kentucky Children’s Hospital, started in 2017 to provide world-class heart care closer to home. For more information, visit OwensboroHealth.org/CongenitalHeart.
