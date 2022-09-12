The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) programs of Apollo and Daviess County High Schools were ready Sunday for the debut of the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.
Participating cadets arrived at Apollo’s football stadium to climb up and down the stairs of the large set of bleachers alongside local first responders from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Utica Fire Department to honor the firefighters and first responders who lost their lives during the attacks on American soil 21 years ago.
Chief Franklin Smith, Apollo High School’s Air Force JROTC instructor, was happy to be able to get this event off the ground, with the help of John Niebuhr, owner of Oracle Armory, and Lieutenant Colonel (LTC) Roy Frierson.
“(We’re) huge supporters of remembering 9/11,” he said. “I was in the military at the time and it really impacted our lives then and forever. I want our students to know what it’s about, how it happened and why it’s so important.
“…(Those) first responders are the ones that we are thinking about today because they risked their lives, gave their lives to climb the towers. We want to honor their sacrifices.”
“...Twenty one years ago today, our nation was unexpectedly and viciously attacked by terrorists,” Frierson said before the climb to participants and attendees. “Cadets, I would invite any one of you to find any adult here or anywhere and they will remember exactly where they were and what they were doing when they first got that tragic news that we were under attack.
“Today, we remember all of those who were lost; particularly our first responders, every father, son, daughter, mother — every family member — that was lost on that tragic day. We will never forget.”
Cadets and participating first responders honored those lost by announcing the names of a fallen first responder, ladder or station and its members that they lost at the end of the climb into a microphone before ringing a fire bell.
Cadet Colonel Karis Young, corps commander for Apollo’s Air Force JROTC, said she and her peers spent about two weeks in class learning about the historical and life-changing event that she described as “heartbreaking” but “needed to know.”
“I’m kind of proud that we let this young generation see what happened, why it happened and just bring awareness to it,” she said. “It’s very exciting to educate people who don’t know.”
Niebuhr said holding this event has been a hope of his for the past two to three years, and he wants to open it up to the public for years to come.
“These kids weren’t born when September 11 happened,” Niebuhr said. “To carry on the legacy, and the memory and not forgetting, we’ve got to pass that on.”
“It’s a solemn occasion and we hope that this will be something that will catch on and we can do it every September 11,” Smith said.
