The Junior Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (JROTC) programs of Apollo and Daviess County High Schools were ready Sunday for the debut of the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb.

Participating cadets arrived at Apollo’s football stadium to climb up and down the stairs of the large set of bleachers alongside local first responders from the Daviess County Sheriff’s Office and Utica Fire Department to honor the firefighters and first responders who lost their lives during the attacks on American soil 21 years ago.

