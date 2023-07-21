FRIDAY AFTER 5

Members of the Louisville-based Juice Box Heroes will perform at the Jagoe Homes Riverfront Live main stage at Friday After 5 from 6-9:30 p.m.

 Photo submitted

Louisville-based Juice Box Heroes will headline this week’s Friday After 5.

The weekly event will also include Glenn’s Hallelujah Night on Friday, July 21, from 5-11:30 p.m.

