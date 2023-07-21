Louisville-based Juice Box Heroes will headline this week’s Friday After 5.
The weekly event will also include Glenn’s Hallelujah Night on Friday, July 21, from 5-11:30 p.m.
The theme for the evening will be Farm to Table, celebrating farmers and all the work they do to put food from the farm to the table.
“Farm to Table is kind of cool,” Francine Marseille, the executive director of Friday After 5, said. “It’s a theme that, I think, a lot of downtown restaurants are following as well.”
Several downtown restaurants, like Lure Seafood and Grill, will have Farm to Table celebrations, along with tractors being downtown, Owensboro Grain Company becoming a sponsor for the event, a weather balloon, depending on weather, and several more specials, Marseille said.
“We’re just really celebrating our farmers,” Marseille said. “(...) We’re all going to be celebrating farmers. Kids (and adults) can come to see the tractors, but they’ll be out and everyone is taking on the Farm to Table special.”
Marseille said that the culture of Daviess County goes back to farming, with farmers “keeping us going,” by providing food.
Having recently celebrated their 12-year anniversary, Juice Box Heroes will perform from 6-9:30 p.m. on the Jagoe Homes Main Stage.
“We’ve been doing this for 12 years,” Dan Farmer, the lead singer of Juice Box Heroes, said. “We’re a cover band, but our style of music, I would say, is pop music, top 40 hits, really we’re like a firecracker in a bucket.”
Farmer said that Juice Box Heroes is a high-energy act, with each performance not so much a “concert as it is a show.”
The band plays a wide variety of music genres, including pop, country, hip-hop, classic rock, and sometimes metal, Farmer said.
The members of the band had been inspired to perform by the Louisville Crashers, Farmer said.
“The Louisville Crashers are the biggest band in this area, and I started to go see them in concert about 12 or 13 years ago,” Farmer said. “(...) Now I would consider ourselves the biggest competition to the Louisville Crashers in the Louisville market.”
Farmer said that being a top 40 band allows them to perform songs that people know and can dance and sing along to.
In addition to playing throughout the Louisville area, the band has played in Indianapolis, Cincinnati, Chicago, Columbus, Ohio, Wilmington, North Carolina, in addition to having performed at Friday After 5 in the past, with this year being their fifth.
“We loved it,” Farmer said. “I’m such a big advocate for Friday After 5. (...) I don’t consider Owensboro a big city, by any means, and for them to have four bands every Friday and all these activities for the people of the community, it’s truly awesome that we get to be a part of it; I look forward to this show every year.”
Farmer said that the audience can expect an interactive show, with “one of the more energetic” performances on Friday After 5.
“If you like to hear Bruno Mars followed by Metallica, then Juice Box Heroes is where it’s at,” Farmer said.
Juice Box Heroes has previously won Louisville Cover Band of the Year for three years in a row, Farmer said.
“If you’re not doing anything Friday, come on down to the show,” Farmer said.
Inspirational country music artist and Owensboro native Steve Bridgmon will host Glenn’s Hallelujah Nights as the emcee and producer from 6:30-9 p.m. at Settle Memorial United Methodist Church at 201 E 4th St.
Glenn’s Hallelujah Nights is spread over three nights during the summer, one in June, one in July, and one in August, Bridgmon said.
CU Sound from Campbellsville University will perform as well, with a “bluegrass meets worship” trio of students from the university, Bridgmon said.
Cathy Mullins, an Owensboro native, who does the national anthem for the Nashville Predators, will perform gospel music as well, Bridgmon said.
Bridgmon said he will also perform some music, but will act primarily as the emcee for the show.
Glenn’s Hallelujah Night has been active for more than two decades, through several name changes along with having to move from the Riverpark Center to elsewhere, transitioning from Gospel on the River to Hallelujah Nights, Bridgmon said.
“The people who come and hear us have supported us,” Bridgmon said. “Last year we were at First Baptist, and this year we’re at Settle Memorial United Methodist on 4th Street. We are grateful for Settle Memorial in opening their doors to us and everything.”
Bridgmon said that, before they started Glenn’s Hallelujah Night, there had been no gospel music performed at Friday After 5, being the one demographic not represented.
“(With Friday After 5), everybody should come,” Bridgmon said. “There’s something for everybody, but there was no gospel music (before we started). (...) The message is just pushing the gospel through music when we can.”
The audience can enter through the Daviess Street exit to the church, Bridgmon said.
Brothers Smith will bring a performance of a variety of genres to Lure Seafood and Grill from 6-10 p.m., Uncharted will perform at the Romain Subaru Overlook Stage from 7-9 p.m., Ariel and the High Wheels will perform on the Ruoff Party Stage from 8:30-11:30 p.m.
