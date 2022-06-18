Abraham Lincoln issued Proclamation 95, or the Emancipation Proclamation, on Sept. 22, 1862. On Jan. 1, 1863, the legal status of enslaved African Americans changed from enslaved to free.
On June 19, 1865 — more than two years later — Major General Gordon Granger of the Union Army arrived in Galveston, Texas announcing that “all slaves are free.”
June 19th — Juneteenth — is for many a landmark moment illustrating the end of slavery.
Juneteenth is a day that all people can celebrate, honor, remember, and regard the resilience of Black Americans, then…and just as importantly…now.
I hope you read that. All. People.
Juneteenth is not a Black holiday only for Black persons. It is an American holiday, and, as of last year, it is a federal holiday.
Juneteenth and Black Americans deserve this official recognition, which matters because holidays matter. Think about how the Martin Luther King, Jr., holiday has played such an important role in maintaining and celebrating African American history in broad strokes, bringing it not just to African American people but getting all Americans to recognize the importance of someone like Martin Luther King, what he stood for and whom he stood for.
Giving Juneteenth official holiday status codifies it with permanence. Black Americans deserve that.
Our country has done a poor job of remembering the history of slavery. Therefore, setting aside a day to think about slavery, emancipation, and the fact that African Americans have been fighting for freedom since long before 1865, is deeply important, and is literally the very least we can do.
It encourages people to take time away from their normal daily routines and focus themselves, within and alongside their communities, to remember where people have been, despite and because of what they’ve been through, while also charting paths where we all want and need to go in the future.
Often, white people don’t believe it is their duty or right to join in the conversation about slavery, Juneteenth, or the Black American experience.
And, in fairness, in order for us to be able to honor and regard and give due recognition to the Blackness of Black persons, Black persons would have to reveal a fair amount of information about themselves. Something that, due to the violent and repulsive history of how white people have treated Black people in our country, is understandably difficult to do.
There are hundreds of years of oppression between groups and prevailing injustices remain. There are many reasons for discomfort on both sides.
An unfortunate byproduct of that is that most white people do not understand the Black experience.
But if we need anything it is to make authentic connections with others, understanding, empathizing, and gaining perspective of the world and our common history through their eyes.
Honestly, I believe many white people are oblivious to the Black experience. I don’t think every single white person imagines that their Black brothers and sisters, neighbors in our community, live a completely different life simply by virtue of their race.
But they do.
White people find talking about race uncomfortable. Black people report learning early in life that talking about race is not the kind of thing that can be discussed with just anyone because, well, white people don’t want to hear it.
Not only that, but racism is painful. Racism is traumatic. It wounds deeply whatever and whomever it touches, which is all of us, and it does so even worse when it is not acknowledged.
Like any trauma, failure to come to terms with it deepens the wound and dirties it.
Black and white people can, should, and must learn to understand one another. It requires great patience, effort, empathy, and care. It takes not taking anything personally. It mandates listening. It’s not easy, but it’s worth it.
As a white male, I am the absolutely least qualified person to host this conversation and am perhaps the most needful of participating in it.
And if asked, I would refuse to say what most our Black brothers and sisters need.
But I would venture a guess that what they want, while as varied as each Black American is one from the other, is nothing less than justice, to be treated as the equals that they are, a courageous conversation about race in America, to be heard, understood, and in relationship with others, to be loved.
In other words, what Black Americans may want is precisely what this white American wants: Authentic connection.
I want to see and understand, experience and empathize with my Black neighbors as the people they are, not as the stereotypes that our racist history has tried to lie in saying they are. I want to understand how triumphant and tragic, prideful and painful it is for my Black brothers and sisters to claim this country as their own.
I want to understand the harm and the hurt caused by ongoing discrimination and join with them in standing up and speaking out against it.
I want to embrace and enjoy our cultural differences, not tolerate them.
I want to cry with them when racism and hatred win, and celebrate with them the strength and beauty of Black culture when justice and peace kiss them on the lips.
I want to connect with my Black neighbors as people who are so different and so very much the same.
Those differences make us all special.
Those similarities make us all human.
That is what Juneteenth is: a celebration of the humanity of us all, but finally for those who were once treated like animals, but who are seen by God as kings and queens, and who are rightly entitled to be loved and treated with fairness, now and forever.
Juneteenth is the first day of the rest of our days, when we say “Never again.”
If only…
