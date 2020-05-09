We’ve been keeping bees for almost four years.
Despite the inevitable stings, the hobby is rewarding, and not just in jars of honey. While working with some of God’s most disciplined creatures, I’ve started to admire their virtuous characteristics: self-sacrificing, industrious, obedience, and gentleness.
I’m constantly trying to be more intentional with prayer. There’s just one tiny problem. Spiritually — especially prayerfully — I’m like the busy bee. I had never done much resting in the company of our Lord until a dear friend explained how sitting quietly with Jesus is important for spiritual growth.
Much like how precious time alone with my husband is in regards to our marital relationship, setting aside time for Jesus is necessary for our relationship to strengthen. Being able to just be with someone expresses adoration, confidence in the relationship, and gratitude for that individual.
The first few times I attempted to sit silently with our Savior, it may have appeared to be a peaceful practice. In reality, like a bee in my bonnet, thoughts about my day, the ordinary and extraordinary struggles of our time, and even pleasant thoughts about my family and friends were all vying for my time with our Lord.
God knows us. He knows every strand of my dry-shampooed hair. He knows what I need before I even ask Him for it, and He always answers in love. Knowing this, one would think I could wrap up in His comfort and relish the refreshment of His living water without distraction.
Jesus taught His disciples to pray, and we could never improve upon the Lord’s Prayer. He also instructed those who pray to go into their inner room and close the door.
I’m certain Jesus doesn’t require special rooms or cleared out closets in our homes (though I’ve heard home improvement projects have gained in popularity during the pandemic). Friends, Jesus wants us to go into our hearts and momentarily close the doors to the world.
Close your eyes, close your mouth, and close your ears to the sounds of the house and the clamor in your head. Go into your heart where Jesus dwells and fall deeper in love with He who is Love.
I have two small children, so I’m well aware of the beautiful interruptions they can cause. Despite my best effort to cultivate mannerly wild things, I’ve grown accustomed to having an important discussion with an adult and the boys interjecting.
Mothers are excellent at determining what interruptions can be handled with only a few words, a nod, or “the look,” but there are times when we have to excuse ourselves from the conversation and address our children’s needs. It’s much the same principle with those distracting thoughts during passive prayer. Brush the unimportant thoughts aside for the moment and focus on Jesus.
Be aware that other times, there will be needs that must be taken to Him in a more active, vocal prayer… He wants those, too!
Remember Philippians 4:6-7? “Do not be anxious about anything, but in every situation, by prayer and petition, with thanksgiving, present your requests to God. And the peace of God, which transcends all understanding, will guard your hearts and your minds in Christ Jesus.” Can I get an amen?
If you’re like me, you may need a lot of practice at going into your “inner room,” and staying there for any length of time. Light a candle, read Scripture, or focus on your favorite painting of Jesus. Maybe do all of that until you can just sit in prayer with Jesus for five minutes. Five minutes will grow to 10, and so on.
For many of us, our normal busy-bee world has been flipped upside down like a tornado in an apiary. COVID-19 and all of its wide-ranging effects will continue to compete for our attention.
The world will insist that we aren’t being productive, but I’d argue we don’t have anything that is more important than nurturing our relationship with Jesus.
Let’s be attentive to the Word of God who says “Come to me all you who are weary… and I will give you rest.” Rest in the Lord. Like His beloved disciple, John, rest in His presence and listen to the silent expressions of His love for you.
Glory be to God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit. Amen.
Neena Gaynor is a Kentucky wife, mother, and beekeeper. She is the author of “The Bird and the Bees,” a Christian contemporary romance. Visit her at wordslikehoney.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.