OWENWS-09-13-23 WESTERFIELD 25

Math teacher Jennifer Westerfield talks to her class during Algebra 2 on Friday, Sept. 8, at Owensboro Catholic High School.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro Catholic High School math teacher Jennifer Westerfield completed her 25th year as an educator last year, but says she’s just getting started in her career.

“When I was in elementary school, I loved my fifth grade teacher, and she loved math,” Westerfield said. “She gave me that spark of wanting to learn math and liking it.”

Karah Wilson, 270-691-7315, kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @karahwilson19

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.