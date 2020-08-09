Looks like Kentucky BioProcessing is getting some improvements.
AES Clean Technology picked up a building permit last week for an $857,000 renovation and the creation of a cleanroom suite.
• And things are starting to happen at Ernesto’s Bar & Grill, 611 Emory Drive.
Hagan Construction picked up a permit last week to renovate the fire-damaged building.
• Azzip Pizza is launching a “Pot of Dough” fundraiser that allows nonprofits to raise money every time a supporter orders online or visits any of the company’s locations from Sept. 1 through
Nov. 30.
Five% of the pre-tax purchase price of the order will be donated to the nonprofit.
The company said it is donating money to award a $10,000 grand prize plus five $1,000 first prizes to nonprofits.
Every dollar a supporter spends at Azzip will earn their organization an entry into the sweepstakes, the company said.
• Texas Roadhouse reported that its second quarter total revenue was down 30.9% in the second quarter.
And the company said its net income was down 174.8% for a loss of $33.5 million.
But numbers were rising in June over April and May.
• Business.org reports that the Paycheck Protection Program has saved 50.7 million jobs across the country this year.
And it said 599,000 of them were in Kentucky.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
