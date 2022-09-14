Owensboro High School senior Mya Kelly received the National African American Recognition award from the College Board National Recognition Program.
Kelly received the honor based on the scores from her PSAT and AP exams.
Along with those, the College Board website states students must have a 3.5 or higher GPA (weighted and unweighted); be a U.S. resident; and identify as African American, Hispanic or Indigenous, or attend high school in a rural area or small town.
“I had received an email from College Board saying that I qualified for this national recognition so I thought there was no harm in applying,” she said. “I applied and a few weeks ago I received another emailing saying I won and qualified for national recognition.”
Kelly received a 1230 combined score on her PSAT and scored two 4’s and one 3 on her AP exams.
“I felt very lucky and excited that I won, and that all the opportunities that come with it are now mine,” she said.
In the last year, Kelly said she has worked on building a good work ethic and staying motivated to push herself.
“I focused on doing better than what I did before, constantly telling myself that my last score was the standard and working to exceed it,” she said.
During COVID-19, Kelly’s classes were virtual, and she said a lot of her free time was spent working on school work.
“I had to learn to love schoolwork even though it’s not the greatest thing in the world,” she said. “But learning to love schoolwork really helped me have a stronger work ethic because I realized this is what will get me farther in certain aspects.”
Kelly wants to pursue a degree in medicine to become a pediatric psychiatrist, but hasn’t landed on where she wants to attend yet.
“I want to help younger children with mental health,” she said.
At OHS, Kelly is in orchestra, president of the National Honor Society and is captain of the academic team.
She said balancing her school-life balance has become a focus for her.
“My schoolwork is my number one priority; my parents always said this is my number one right now,” she said. “Whenever I want to do things for me, I save those for Sundays, which are always my day of rest.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.