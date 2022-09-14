KELLY NAAR AWARD

Owensboro High School senior Mya Kelly is a recipient of the National African American Recognition award from the College Board National Recognition Program. Kelly earned this recognition because of her academic achievements in school and performance on the PSAT/NMSQT, PSAT 10 and/or AP Exams.

 Photo by Karah Wilson, Messenger-Inquirer | kwilson@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro High School senior Mya Kelly received the National African American Recognition award from the College Board National Recognition Program.

Kelly received the honor based on the scores from her PSAT and AP exams.

