The Kentucky Distillers Association said last week that there are nearly 10 million barrels of bourbon and other spirits aging in Kentucky warehouses.
That’s the most in the modern era, the announcement said.
And 9.3 million of those barrels are just bourbon — the most since 1967.
The news release said bourbon accounts for 20,100 jobs and an annual payroll of more than $1 billion in the state.
• State Sen. Matt Castlen’s private riverport on the old Green River Steel property east of Owensboro continues to grow.
Last week, he picked up building permits for two fertilizer storage buildings — one 37,788 square feet and one 48,947 square feet.
Total cost of the project is $2.5 million.
• Gateway Commons also continues to grow.
Envision Contractors picked up a permit to built a three-store retail building shell at 2775 Calumet Trace.
It’s listed at 7,707 square feet with a cost of $581,400.
No tenants listed yet.
• Greg and Amy Gilmore are planning to open their Gramps Coffee and Donuts shop on the northeast corner of Fourth and Frederica streets on Tuesday.
The shop is named for Dennis Gilmore — Greg’s dad.
• Last year, with many people hesitant to go into brick-and-mortar stores, online sales grew by 30%, according to the “Forrester 2021 Online U.S. Retail Forecast.”
But the report says that brick-and-mortar stores will still get 71% of all U.S. retail sales this year.
• Are you worried about having enough money in retirement?
A CreditNinja survey found that the average Kentuckian starts stressing about retirement at age 30.
That’s five years later than the average American.
• The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living said last week that their survey found that only a quarter of nursing homes and assisted living communities are confident they can last a year or more.
And, it said, more than half of nursing homes and nearly half of assisted living communities say their organization is operating at a loss.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
