Site Selection magazine has released its 2022 Governor’s Cup rankings for economic development projects.
Kentucky placed second nationally in economic development projects per capita — up from ninth place last year — and first in the South Central region.
Communities that made the list include Bardstown, Glasgow, London, Murray, Frankfort, Richmond-Berea, Paducah, Campbellsville, Mayfield, Maysville and Middlesboro.
• State officials announced this week that Kentucky will get $117 million over the next 10 years to expand access to capital for small businesses.
The grant is from U.S. Department of Treasury’s State Small Business Credit Initiative.
• The Michaels Companies, which now has a store in Towne Square North, now has an online product inventory of more than 1 million products.
The specialty arts and crafts retailer is increasing its curated products from selected sellers to include arts and crafts supplies, candle and soap making, leather and woodwork, baking, tools and tech, yarn, stitchery, kids, toys, education, journaling and seasonal products.
• In 2019, James Gillaspie moved his Sports Country store from Madisonville to Towne Square Mall.
He announced on Facebook this week that he’s adding a second location — in the Greenwood Mall in Bowling Green.
The grand opening is set for April 1.
Richard Galanti, Costco’s chief financial officer, said this week, “Commodity prices are starting to fall — not to back to pre-COVID levels — but continue to provide some relief, things like chicken, bacon, butter, steel, resin, nuts.”
