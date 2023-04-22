Kentucky Youth Chorale will take to the stage at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St., for its annual spring concert.
Madison Wells, director of the Kentucky Youth Chorale, said 24 voices, whose ages range from 7 to 14 years old, have been rehearsing for a set that will be centered around gospel-based music or “spirituals.”
“This will be our first concert for the semester, and they’ve been working on this music for the entire semester,” Wells said. “We rehearse two hours a week. We laugh and like to goof around. I feel like we have a good balance of being able to joke around with the kids but also really getting down to business. I think that’s what makes it fun for them, and they can really take pride and ownership in the music they’re making.”
The title of the concert is “Shining Our Light,” which Wells said was appropriate for the performance.
“We thought that was such a good representation of the music and the joy that we can bring to the community through our music and through our program — Kentucky Youth Chorale,” she said.
The concert will feature eight songs, including “This Little Light of Mine,” “Ain’t Gonna Let Nobody Turn Me Around” and a medley that incorporates “I’ll Fly Away.”
“I feel like we have a nice variety of backgrounds and different styles of spirituals,” Wells said. “I think there will be something for everybody in the audience.”
Wells leads the chorale group with assistant directors Anna Sparks and Pam Howell.
As they were planning for the concert, Wells said they had already chosen a couple spiritual pieces, but then decided to dedicate the entire performance to the genre.
“We had a couple of pieces that we really liked and wanted to do with the kids,” Wells said. “But when we really started looking at it, we realized these fall under the spirituals category. So we decided to run with it.”
The free concert runs between 30 to 40 minutes, which includes the songs and certificate presentations.
Immediately following the concert, Wells said there will be a fundraiser dinner catered by Real Hacienda.
Tickets are $20 each or $85 for a family of five.
Wells added that any youth interested in singing can also sign up for the July 24-28 summer camp. Registration can be found at kentuckyyouthchorale.org.
“We have students who come from all of our surrounding school districts, home school and private schools,” Wells said. “It’s a great opportunity for kids who love to sing and who want to be challenged musically.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.