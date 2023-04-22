CHORALE_DOMJPG.JPG

Anna Sparks, an assistant director and accompanist for the Kentucky Youth Chorale, leads the choir, who range in ages 7-14, as they rehearse at Third Baptist Church for their concert at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

 By Don Wilkins/Messenger-Inquirer

Kentucky Youth Chorale will take to the stage at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Third Baptist Church, 527 Allen St., for its annual spring concert.

Madison Wells, director of the Kentucky Youth Chorale, said 24 voices, whose ages range from 7 to 14 years old, have been rehearsing for a set that will be centered around gospel-based music or “spirituals.”

