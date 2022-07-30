They say if life hands you lemons, make lemonade.
That’s what Valarie Roberts did when she turned a humiliating experience into a successful career.
These days, Roberts is known as “Kentucky’s Etiquette Lady,” the founder of The Good Manners Club LLC and now the owner of Weddings by Kentucky’s Etiquette Lady.
“I got into etiquette because of my lack thereof,” she says. “I was home-schooled in high school, and I lacked the skills I needed for the professional world. I was working at a car dealership, and they sent me to a conference in Las Vegas.”
She was at five-star restaurant for a big corporate dinner.
“Halfway through the meal, the waiter came over, picked up my napkin, shook it out and placed it in my lap,” Roberts said. “I was so mortified. I didn’t know it went in my lap. I was out of my element and so insecure.
“On my way back to Owensboro, I told myself this would never happen to me again.”
So, Roberts worked to be certified in teaching both business and social etiquette from the Lett Group at Georgetown University in 2003 and later by The Etiquette Institute in St. Louis.
She wrote lesson plans for kids and started a summer etiquette camp at the old Owensboro Country Club.
“I had 22 students in that first camp,” Roberts said. “I’m still doing them, but now at The Miller House. I have about the same number of students. If there are more, I do another camp. I’ve also done them in Louisville.”
She said the business “has been very successful. I’ve had a lot of fun opportunities. I’ve done a lot of things I didn’t think I would have the courage to do.”
Last year, Roberts was featured on the TLC hit show “1000-lb Sisters,” with the Slaton sisters, Amy and Tammy, which follows their successes and struggles with their weight loss journeys.
“It was such an experience,” she said. “We filmed for about six hours.”
This year, Roberts has started planning and coordinating weddings.
“From spring to fall, there are a lot of big weddings in Owensboro,” she said. “We have more than a dozen venues for weddings here other than churches.”
Roberts said, “I love doing events and table settings. It’s a natural progression. I’ve done volunteer work for more than 20 years.”
She worked on the Foundation for Health Gala for 19 years and the Junior League Charity Ball for about that long.
“2020 would have been my 20th year with the Gala,” Roberts said, “but we had to cancel it because of COVID.”
She said, “Most people lack confidence. When you know what you’re doing, you’re more confident.”
Roberts said, “I’ve taught etiquette at colleges. The students are so thirsty for information. They really want to know about it.”
At school assemblies, she said, “Kids just go wild. I appear as a character, and I teach hand-shaking skills and arrange table settings.”
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
