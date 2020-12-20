We’re No. 1 in something that’s not bad for a change.
LawnStarter, a lawn care company, recently published a list of 2021’s Best States for Living Off The Grid.
And Kentucky topped the list.
The survey was based on 20 factors that included infrastructure, climate, cost and safety.
Kentucky ranked 12th in the potential for solar power, 13th in average monthly precipitation, 16th in average number of “very cold days,” 16th in the cost of living and first in the number of rural health clinics per 1,000 square miles.
When all the factors were averaged, Kentucky was No. 1.
• CoStar Group, a company that collects of retail real estate data, reported recently that 40 major retailers filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy this year and 11,157 stores closed.
Both were records.
The report said that represented 149 million square feet of retail space — a little short of the 155 million reported in 2018.
But there are still a few days left in the year.
• Are you planning a traditional Christmas dinner on Friday?
SoapHub.com says that because of the pandemic 43% of families in Kentucky plan something low key this year.
If that’s true, supermarkets might not be as busy this week.
• A company called TOP Data recently released a report that says alcohol consumption across the country has increased by 19% during the pandemic.
It said Budweiser was Kentucky’s beer of choice this year.
• Been snacking more this year?
A study by a company called Finaria says the snack and bakery industry will see more than $400 billion in sales worldwide this year.
And it says the Top 25 food and beverage companies will see a net profit of $91 billion.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
