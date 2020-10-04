Fall brings cooler weather and an ideal time to plant trees and shrubs. Care in selecting the site, preparing the planting hole, and proper planting all affect the success of establishing and growing the plants.
November and December are good months for planting most trees and shrubs. Soil temperature during this time is warm enough for good root growth but cool enough to require less water than in the spring.
When planting trees and shrubs, carefully select a site. Call 811 to locate underground utilities before digging. Make sure it meets the needed growing conditions, such as good soil drainage. A soil percolation test provides information about how well the soil drains. Also, ensure the plant can reach maturity without growing into overhead wires, buildings, fences, other plants and driveways.
Prepare the planting site by digging a hole a minimum of two and a half times the width of the soil ball. In tightly compacted soil, dig the planting hole four to five times wider than the width of the soil ball to provide loose soil for easier root growth and establishment.
Dig the hole as deep as the depth of the soil ball. Score the sides of the planting hole with a spade or shovel to prevent it from becoming slick like a glazed pot, which prevents roots from penetrating the soil. If this happens, the roots grow around and around the hole which could strangle or girdle the tree.
Plant the tree or shrub at the same level it was growing in the field or container or set it slightly higher than it was growing in the nursery to account for the soil settling.
Roots must have oxygen to take up water and mineral nutrients from the soil. The deeper you go, the less oxygen there is. Look for an abrupt change in coloring near the base of the trunk to determine the previous soil line, and plant to that depth or slightly shallower to allow for settling. You may also need to scratch into the top of the soil ball to find where the roots begin.
At the nursery, you will find trees and shrubs in plastic containers and balled and burlapped. Plastic containers must be removed from container-grown plants.
Tap the container on the bottom and sides to loosen it from the soil ball. If the container-grown plant material is root-bound, the roots may continue to spiral around within the planting hole. To prevent this, pull the roots apart or use a sharp knife to make vertical cuts 1 inch deep in four to six different locations around the root ball.
When handling a balled and burlapped plant, do not drop it off a truck or into the planting hole because the ball will crack and break the roots. Do not pick up the plant by the trunk since the roots cannot support the soil ball’s weight. Carefully move the plant by handling the soil ball.
On a balled and burlapped plant, cut and remove the twine from around the trunk. Cut away as much burlap as possible without the ball falling apart. Burlap today may contain synthetic materials that will not degrade in the soil.
Remove the wire basket, if present, with wire cutters. Removing these will allow the plant to grow without strangling the trunk or major roots, which could lead to a poor-growing plant and may eventually kill it.
When filling the planting hole, it is best to put back the same soil that came out. If the soil is amended in a small hole for the tree or shrub, this can cause water to pool and possibly drown the plant.
Amending heavy soils with finished compost, peat moss, or well-rotted, weed-free manure is a good idea only if preparing an entire bed for trees or shrubs.
As you backfill the hole with the existing soil, tamp it lightly around the root ball. Water the plant when the hole is half-full of soil and again after filling it.
Add a layer of mulch 2-3 inches deep around the plant to help control weeds, conserve soil moisture, and keep lawnmowers and string trimmers away from the trunk. If the mulch is too deep, the roots will not get oxygen and the tree or shrub will suffocate.
Allow the plant to remain in its new site for one year before fertilizing. Plants generally do better if allowed to recover from the initial shock of transplanting before fertilizer is applied.
If needed, fertilize in the fall of the second year after it is dormant.
Trees and shrubs should be staked only when there is a likelihood high winds will blow them over. Trunk diameter and strength usually increase faster on unstaked plants, which are allowed to move with the breeze. If staking is necessary for top-heavy trees, using three stakes is suggested. Usually, the stakes can be removed after one year.
For more information about planting trees and shrubs, contact the Daviess County Cooperative Extension Service at 270-685-8480 or annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
Annette’s Tips
Continue to check yourself for ticks after walking in tall grass, in locations where wildlife frequents, or along the edge of wooded areas. Very small “seed ticks,” which are the nymph stage of ticks, are harder to see on your body.
Visit the Western Kentucky Botanical Garden and take a look at the Extension Master Gardener Fall Demonstration Vegetable Garden and Bedding Plant Trial. The gardens provide ideas for your use.
Annette Meyer Heisdorffer is the Daviess County extension agent for horticulture. Her column runs weekly on the Home & Garden page in Lifestyle. Email her at annette.heisdorffer@uky.edu.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.