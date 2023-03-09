Dr. Dhiren Haria and Dr. Maryam Saleem — who both specialize in nephrology, dialysis and hypertension at Ohio Valley Nephrology Associates — are looking to help combat the recent rise of chronic kidney disease (CKD).
According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK), CKD occurs when the kidneys are damaged and cannot properly filter blood. Risk factors for developing the disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and family history of kidney failure.
Saleem has been exploring the topic of kidney disease in detail, recently penning a chapter in the The Washington Manual of Medical Therapeutics, 37th Edition, with a focus on fluid and electrolyte management.
Haria, who has been in the area for 20 years, said there has been a “steady rise” in the community, the U.S. and the world.
“In the past, we used to have about 13% of the patients (that) have had kidney disease,” he said, “and (now) it’s gone up to almost 14.4%, and now that is expected to go up to almost 16.4% ….”
Haria said more than four doctors currently oversee kidney disease patients at the practice.
But Haria and Saleem said many people that come into the office don’t know why they were referred to them.
“... Many of the patients are not even aware that they have kidney problems,” Haria said. “They come to us, and the first … thing they tell us is, ‘I don’t even know why I’m here.’
“That’s the reason why we’re seeing more (cases) in the hospital, more over here; and I think that ‘I don’t know’ needs to be addressed. That ‘I don’t know’ is the bigger problem ….”
“When I first go in and see a new patient, I ask them, ‘Do you know why you’re seeing me today?’ Saleem said. “And 90% of them have no idea; and it’s surprising to me that they have this disease that is kind of rapidly growing in the whole country and the whole world, and they have no idea ….”
Haria and Saleem said patients may not be familiar with CKD and come in without feeling sick — something that they say is common.
“... You won’t have symptoms of kidney disease unless you are in stage IV chronic kidney disease failure,” Haria said. “Most of the patients will not have any symptoms; they say (that) they feel fine.”
“(If) you have a heart disease, you’re gonna get a symptom; you have a lung problem, you’re going to get some (type of) symptom,” Saleem said. “Kidney disease is silent — so that is really surprising for the patient (when) explaining to them that they have a disease that is involving one major organ of the body, (that) they have this disease for God knows how long that they were not aware of and how serious this could be ….”
Haria and Saleem said there are mild and subtle symptoms that occur such as nausea, tiredness and weakness that people don’t warrant as a concern.
“In the fast-paced life that we have right now, we usually take it as, ‘Oh, I work too hard’ …,” Haria said. “Nobody really monitors their body as what they should be technically doing.”
“If you have chest pain, you’re going to get really worried (and) you’re going to make sure that your heart is right …,” Saleem said. “The problem with kidney disease is that the symptoms are very nonspecific that most of the time we tend to ignore.”
Haria said the most common problems that contribute to CKD include people having high blood sugar levels and high blood pressure, with diabetes and hypertension being the top two causes of CKD.
Haria and Saleem said that changes brought on from the coronavirus pandemic have also played a factor in people being more at risk.
“People haven’t been going out for exercise, or going to a gym and (have been) staying at home,” Saleem said. “... When you’re at home for (about) two years, not able to go out and unable to do much exercise and stuff, this has all impacted the overall health; and of course that has a lot to do with kidney disease (risk).”
Haria and Saleem said their goal is to “see how we can improve the health of patients” by holding future events such as Facebook Live sessions, where they plan to compile a list of specific questions from patients and physicians to help address concerns and to recognize general misconceptions.
“If the health improves, the kidney disease (problem) gets better. No question about it,” he said. “Our goal is not to put patients on dialysis …. We don’t want to see the dialysis population go up …. Once you’re on dialysis, the battle is lost.”
“A lot of time when people … hear about kidney disease, they look (it) up online and most of them are not the most validated sources,” Saleem said. “We also want to help raise awareness about kidney disease … since it’s very unrecognized, given the fact that it’s mostly a silent disease.”
Haria said that it’s the accountability and responsibility of the patients to be on the right track to prevent getting CKD.
“The prevention starts from the patient itself,” he said. “... The best doctor for a person is (themselves), so it’s very important for you to sit down and learn and know and understand about your disease ….”
While Saleem said that some people may be at risk for CKD due to genetic conditions, people are able to modify risk factors to help combat the growing problem.
“You can take care of diabetes, you can take care of your blood pressure, you can watch out what your medicine is, you can take care of your weight,” she said. “All of these things can make you healthy in general and prevent kidney disease, or slow down the progression if you have it with these conditions.”
For more information on upcoming events and the practice, visit the Facebook page by searching “Ohio Valley Nephrology Associates” or by calling 270-689-1919.
