KIDNEY DOM

Dr. Dhiren Haria, left, and Dr. Maryam Saleem — who both specialize in nephrology, dialysis and hypertension at Ohio Valley Nephrology Associates — stand Tuesday inside the practice. Haria holds up a copy of The Washington Manual of Medical Therapeutics, 37th Edition, which includes a chapter written by Saleem regarding kidney disease, which focuses on fluid and electrolyte management.

 Photo by Freddie Bourne | Messenger-Inquirer

Dr. Dhiren Haria and Dr. Maryam Saleem — who both specialize in nephrology, dialysis and hypertension at Ohio Valley Nephrology Associates — are looking to help combat the recent rise of chronic kidney disease (CKD).

According to the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Disease (NIDDK), CKD occurs when the kidneys are damaged and cannot properly filter blood. Risk factors for developing the disease include diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease and family history of kidney failure.

