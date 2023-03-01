Who doesn’t need a little reminder every once in a while to always be kind to others?
At Ohio County Middle School, we recently celebrated “Kindness Week.”
It was a student-led effort to promote and encourage kindness in our school community and included a school-wide poster contest and culminated in a talent show.
Being a language arts teacher gives me some flexibility in what material I use to teach the skills students need to be successful readers, informed thinkers and decent humans.
Since kindness is a worthy topic, I put together a short themed unit to teach skills like identifying the main idea of a text, understanding the author’s purpose and analyzing mood and tone.
Using a short fiction story and an informational article, students learned about what kindness is and why it is important while practicing their seventh-grade language arts skills.
An oral assessment showed me the unit helped their understanding of the skills, but I took it a step beyond.
As a final project, students demonstrated what they learned about the overall topic by selecting a slogan promoting kindness and creating a poster illustrating the message they chose.
Slogans ranged from basic ones like “Kindness Starts with You” to catchy, easy-to-illustrate ones like “Kind Words are Sweet Like Honey.”
My favorite one from among my students was “Kindness is a Universal Language” written in both English and Spanish.
It had a pencil drawing of two girls talking in a school hallway, one talk bubble in English and one in Spanish.
When I asked the student where she got the idea, she said a teacher had recently thanked her for being so kind to a student who was new to the school.
The new student’s first language is Spanish, and she is not yet confident speaking English.
My student decided on her own to make the effort — using a lot of charades, she said — to communicate with the new student so she knew she was welcome.
The acknowledgment of her kindness made her feel really good about herself.
Of course her story caused all the warm, soft, squishy feelings for me. You can probably guess which poster I clicked on during the school-wide voting.
The poster winner was announced during the talent show after we were treated to an upbeat showcase of music, dancing and the winning comedic performance.
And who knew we had an all-teacher house band? That was a great surprise.
The show was led by members of the student council, and they did a fabulous job of suggesting ways to show kindness between each act.
Students brought the school’s celebration of kindness to a close with a well-organized and highly-entertaining finale.
Alas, the poster inspired by a real act of kindness didn’t win the contest, but it definitely makes me smile every day as I walk up the stairs before the first block.
Kindness really is a universal language. We should all speak it more often.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.