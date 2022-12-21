For more than 20 years, the Kiwanis Club of Owensboro has been hosting a charitable auction. For the last few years, the proceeds have been donated to the Goodfellows Club of Owensboro.
Jarrod McCarty, Kiwanis Club president, said the club holds a Christmas party every year with a silent auction at the end.
“Members and their families bring in at least one item they want to auction,” he said. “From that, we donate all of the proceeds to Goodfellows.”
This year the club raised $1,500 to donate.
“Kiwanis is an organization that serves the community, and our club specifically works to serve the children of Owensboro,” McCarty said. “Goodfellows is an organization that our club has continuously found value in.”
McCarty said Goodfellows is “on par” with the Kiwanis mission.
Contributions to the Goodfellows Club can be mailed to or dropped off at the newspaper office, 1401 Frederica St. Owensboro, Ky, 42301. Donations can also be made online at goodfellowsclubofowensboro.org/donate.
Goodfellows Roll Call, Dec. 21, 2022
Previously reported … $128,738.16
The Legacy Funds of First Christian Church … $10,000
Anonymous … $1,200
Anonymous … $1,000
In memory of Jan Mulligan and Rick Kamuf, whose love and kindness will never be forgotten by Carl Mulligan … $1,000
Home and Garden Club … $600
In loving memory of Tom and Roselie Brady, Joe and Louise McKinley, Joe Brady, and Luke Woodward … $500
In memory of Gene and Olivia Frey and Jack Feldpausch, and Frances Feldpausch Meunier … $500
The Married Ladies Reading Club, continuously meeting since 1877 … $250
In loving memory of James and Jean Kizer, Anna Sue Johnson, and Aunt Gene … $200
In memory of Inez Winstead and Sally Wilford by Forrest Roberts … $200
In memory of deceased Gaddis family members by Mickey and Sheila … $200
In memory of deceased Clouse family members by Mickey and Sheila … $200
In honor of Sue Trautwein Bastin by the Winsome Sunday School class of Lewis Lane Baptist Church … $170
Merry Christmas from the Wednesday Lunch and Fun Bunch … $101
In loving memory of Al Owens by Lou and family … $100
In memory of Hallie Ayers Clark by Tom and Jennifer Green and family … $100
In memory of mother, Hazel Huskisson from her nine children, you were and are an amazing mother … $100
Anonymous … $100
In memory of Eugene Evans, WWII veteran, Eudell Evans, Eugene Evans, Jr., and Brian N. Evans, loving father, mother, brother, and son, by William Evans … $100
In honor of Koinonia class members, Ann Harris, Gayla Hoffman and Joan Wathen by a friend … $50
Total as of December 21, 2022 … $145,409.16
